New Campus Director for Glion Institute of Higher Education London

Glion Institute of Higher Education has announced the appointment of Peter Meyer to the position of Campus Director for its London campus.

Peter joined Glion in February 2020 as a Visiting Lecturer teaching multiple courses across the institution’s BBA and MSc programs. In 2022, Peter assumed the responsibility of managing Glion’s Saudi Program, and the following year he took on the additional roles of BBA Program Manager and Senior Lecturer.

He now takes over from Georgette Davey, who has been appointed Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, which like Glion is part of the Sommet Education hospitality management education group, as Glion London Campus Director.

Having graduated from Les Roches in 2024, South African-born Peter worked in the hotel and events industry for over 15 years for groups including Hilton, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, JA Resorts & Hotels and YTL Hotels. This included managing hotels around the world and opening up 18 hotels and resorts, from small island boutiques of 10 rooms to vibrant 500-room beachfront Hilton Resorts in the Caribbean.

From F&B Manager to Director of Sales & Marketing and Director of Business Development, to consulting in VP roles for Business Development, Peter has lived and worked in nine different countries within hospitality, including the UK, USA, Middle East, Asia and Africa. He is also Founder of The Meyer Studios in London, a multi-award winning photography and luxury studio business, and a documentary filmmaker.

Reflecting on his journey to becoming Campus Director of Glion London, Peter said:

“I loved being a student at Les Roches, and being an Ambassador for the institution and the industry, having been raised and educated into hospitality excellence.

“I was filled with pride graduating and still hold that today, even more so after being able to support future talent in our students over the last few years. Understanding the importance of incredibly high-quality education led me to such an amazing career in the hotel industry. It didn’t just give me a career, it gave me independence, knowledge, experience, success, progression, perspective, humbleness, adaptability, strength, connections, the ability to travel the world, and also the opportunity to work for some of the world’s biggest brands in the industry.

“Even when I switched industries and eventually opened my own business the skills I learned were so amazingly adaptable that it led me to success in other fields. I wanted to be able to share those experiences through quality education to other future talent and give back to them hoping to help guide and support their futures, in order to achieve their potential and hope they excel even further. What better place than Glion, and to be amongst other such talented faculty and team members supporting the same cause, where I have also had the privilege to learn from them.”

Frédéric Picard, Managing Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education, added:

“Peter’s journey with Glion has been one of dedication, excellence and a relentless pursuit of both personal and professional growth. Throughout his time here, Peter has demonstrated commitment and passion for nurturing talent and fostering a dynamic learning environment. In Peter’s own words, his journey to Glion is deeply rooted in a profound sense of pride and gratitude for the transformative education he received at Les Roches. His commitment to paying it forward by providing future generations with access to high-quality education reflects his unwavering dedication to shaping the leaders of tomorrow. As Peter steps into his new role as Campus Director, London, I have no doubt that he will continue to inspire, empower and elevate our community to new heights of excellence.”