New Principal starts at Fife College

Jim Metcalfe officially took up his new position as Principal of Fife College on Monday, following the announcement of his appointment last December.

The former Chief Executive at College Development Network (CDN) succeeds Dr Hugh Hall who stepped down as Fife College Principal after six years in the job.

Jim joins Fife College at an exciting time, with a new ground-breaking, net zero campus being built in Dunfermline and the College reporting the best ‘positive destination’ figures (those full-time successful students progressing to employment or further study) of any college in Scotland.

Jim Metcalfe said:

“I have been looking forward to starting my new role as Principal at Fife College and I’m delighted that I’m now here and excited about the future. I’m very honoured to join a fantastic team.” “As the new Principal, my focus over the coming months will be to meet and listen to as many of our staff, students and stakeholders as possible, to hear their views on how we can drive achievement for our students and economic growth and opportunity for the Fife economy.”

The new Principal will be responsible for around 21,000 students and nearly 1,000 staff across five main campuses throughout Fife as well as prison learning centres across the country, and will also oversee a successful commercial operation, conference and events centre and university hub within an overall turnover of over £61 million.

Jim’s focus will be raising the College’s profile in terms of education provision, skills training, community benefit and economic growth across the region. As a new Principal with a longstanding affinity with and knowledge of Fife and its communities, he is ready to hit the ground running and build on the great work currently undertaken by the College throughout the region.

