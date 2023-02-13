Lifetime Training Appoints Lorraine Hall as Quality Director

The UK’s leading training provider, Lifetime Training, have today announced the appointment of Lorraine Hall as Quality Director. With quality central to Lifetime’s business ethos, Lorraine will ensure the service offered to learners and employer partners remains at the highest standard, whilst continuously innovating Lifetime’s offering.

With over two decades working in the Quality and Apprenticeship sectors, Lorraine has extensive experience in quality improvement, quality assurance and curriculum management. Before taking up this position at Lifetime, Lorraine has experience working as Head of Quality, Teaching, Learning and Assessment and Head of Curriculum at colleges and training providers.

On her appointment, Lorraine said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Lifetime at what is an exciting period for apprenticeship providers. Throughout my career I have seen first-hand the positive influence that a high standard of education can have on learners and apprentices. I look forward to using my experience to achieve impactful results for Lifetime’s employer partners and our apprentices.”

Lifetime CEO, Jon Graham commented:

“Lifetime is placing real emphasis on learner destination – and ensuring that our programmes and support helps them to reach their goals. Lorraine’s experience of working with OFSTED’s inspection frameworks and delivering quality improvement and assurance will add real value to our business.

“Lorraine has a proven track record of improving and surpassing targets at the organisations she has been involved in, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Lifetime team.”

Lifetime is a leader in apprenticeship training and delivery across a core group of sectors including hospitality, retail, health and social care, IT and active leisure among others. Lifetime is committed to ensuring the highest standard of delivery within all core markets. Investment in cross-sector training provision, such as Leadership and Management and IT, allow it to continue supporting employer partners as their apprenticeship needs develop.

