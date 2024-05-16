Luke Hall statement in full on new Alternative Academic Qualifications (AAQs) and new Technical Qualifications (TQs) Level 3 Qualification reforms

Today we are publishing the list of new Alternative Academic Qualifications (AAQs) and new Technical Qualifications (TQs) that will be publicly funded at level 3 from 1 August 2025. This follows the first cycle of our post-16 qualifications reform at level 3. We have approved 74 new qualifications for public funding in Construction and the Built Environment, Digital, Education and Early Years, Engineering and Manufacturing and Health and Science. In assessing these qualifications, we looked at evidence from employers, higher education institutions and colleges about the value these qualifications would bring to young people, adults and our economy. Technical qualifications have also been approved by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) against the level 3 occupational standards.

The aim of the Post-16 Qualifications reform at level 3 and below

The aim of the Post-16 Qualifications reform at level 3 and below is to streamline the qualifications landscape, simplify choices for students, and only fund qualifications that are high-quality and lead to good progression outcomes. By ensuring that approved qualifications meet new, more rigorous criteria for public funding, young people can be confident that they will be able to progress to university and higher technical education, and directly into apprenticeships and skilled employment. In future, students will be able to study technical qualifications based on occupational standards that have been codesigned with employers, enabling young people to develop skills needed for the future. New alternative academic qualifications must demonstrate clear progression to related higher education and will be approved in a range of subjects in areas where there are not A Levels.

Our reforms place world class A levels and T Levels at the heart of level 3 study programmes for 16- to 19-year-olds

Our reforms place world class A levels and T Levels at the heart of level 3 study programmes for 16- to 19-year-olds, paving the way for the introduction of the Advanced British Standard. We know that students who take A levels have better outcomes overall in terms of progressing into, and staying in, higher education (HE) than those who study Applied General Qualifications (AGQs). A 2022 Nuffield Foundation report found that students who enter higher education with BTECs are almost twice as likely to drop out before their second year when compared to A level students, even after controlling for differences in background characteristics.

T Levels will also ensure that young people can feel confident that they are studying technical qualifications which will prepare them for jobs in their chosen field.

T Levels will also ensure that young people can feel confident that they are studying technical qualifications which will prepare them for jobs in their chosen field. T Levels equip students with a thorough understanding of their chosen sector and the skills needed to work in specific occupations, with the 45-day industry placement providing valuable workplace experience.

Last summer’s T Level results show students are succeeding in these new, high-quality qualifications. Over 90% of T Level students passed their T Level in summer 2023, with over two thirds of the cohort achieving a merit or above. Students have gone on from T Levels to outstanding destinations, including moving directly into employment, undertaking higher apprenticeships, or progressing into higher education. Almost a third of the first cohort of T Level students who completed their course and progressed into employment and apprenticeships, were employed by their industry placement organisation – proving the worth of T Levels to both students and employers. Over 30,000 students have started a T Level since 2020, including over 16,000 students who started a T Level course in September 2023 – almost as many students as in the first 3 cohorts combined, and an increase of almost 60 per cent from September 2022.

Remain confident that numbers will continue to grow as more providers deliver T Levels

We are pleased to see this growth and remain confident that numbers will continue to grow as more providers deliver T Levels. There are now 18 subjects available at over 250 providers across England, with a further 3 being rolled out this September. The latest T Level Action Plan sets out how we will continue to improve access to T Levels, ensure quality delivery, and support providers and employers as we move into the fourth year of delivery.

DfE have published a list of 318 qualifications which will have public funding removed on 31 July 2025

Alongside approving new qualifications for public funding at level 3, we have also published a list of 318 qualifications which will have public funding removed on 31 July 2025 due to being in the cycle 1 routes listed above and which have not been reformed. Where awarding organisations told my department that existing qualifications would be replaced with newly reformed alternative academic or technical qualifications, these qualifications do not appear on this list. They will also have a public funding end date of 31 July 2025. This will be reflected in DfE’s database of qualifications approved for public funding on gov.uk.

The government is also investing around an additional £300m over two years to support those who need to retake their English and Maths.

The qualification reforms also include reforming level 2 qualifications to ensure they are high quality, have a clear purpose, and lead to better outcomes. Reformed level 2 qualifications will either support progression to reformed L3 study, for example via the T Level Foundation Year, or enable students to move directly into skilled employment in occupations at level 2, or via apprenticeships. The government is also investing around an additional £300m over two years to support those who need to retake their English and Maths. I will update the house on the outcomes of cycle 1 of the qualification reforms at level 2 in July, following a similar approvals and review exercise at that level for technical qualifications in Construction and the Built Environment, Education and Early Years, Engineering and Manufacturing and Health and Science routes.

Removing funding from 5,500 qualifications with low and no enrolments and the removal of funding from technical qualifications that overlap with T Levels

This latest update builds on the work we have already done to streamline the qualifications landscape, including removing funding from 5,500 qualifications with low and no enrolments and the removal of funding from technical qualifications that overlap with T Levels from 31 July 2024 in Construction and the Built Environment, Digital, Education and Childcare, and Health and Science. It will ensure that learners studying level 3 qualifications can be confident that their studies are equipping them to progress into higher education and employment in the future.

The range of qualifications that will be available at level 3 for public funding from 2025 will shortly be updated on the DfE database’ of qualifications approved for public funding on gov.uk, to reflect these changes. It will be updated again in July, following the opportunity for awarding organisations to request a procedural review.