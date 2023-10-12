Sir Martyn Oliver confirmed as the next Ofsted Chief Inspector

The Education Secretary today announced the appointment of Sir Martyn Oliver as the next His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills.

The Privy Council has confirmed his appointment through an Order in Council, after a thorough recruitment process conducted in line with the requirements set by the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

Sir Martyn was recommended as the Government’s preferred candidate by the Education Secretary earlier this year and was also endorsed by the Education Select Committee following a pre-appointment hearing last month.

He is an accomplished school and trust leader with a track record of driving up standards in areas with high levels of disadvantage. Sir Martyn is currently the Chief Executive of Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT), a large multi-academy trust (MAT) which has grown under Sir Martyn’s leadership from 17 academies to 41 primary, junior, secondary and alternative provision academies in the North of England. He was honoured for his services to Education in the recent Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2022.

Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan said:

“Sir Martyn Oliver is an accomplished school and trust leader with a tremendous record of driving up standards and I’m delighted to announce that he has been confirmed as Ofsted’s next Chief Inspector.

“I want to thank Amanda Spielman for her work over the past seven years. She successfully led Ofsted through a series of significant reforms in education and children’s services, alongside championing a broad and balanced curriculum.

“We look forward to building on this vital work with Sir Martyn Oliver to ensure Ofsted continues to evolve.”

Sir Martyn Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said:

“I was deeply honoured and hugely privileged to be recommended for this role by the Secretary of State, and am delighted that the Privy Council has today approved my appointment.

“I am looking forward to engaging with all parts of the sector that Ofsted regulates and inspects through a Big Listen, so that Ofsted is very much of the system and by the system for the benefit of children and parents.

“I promise to be empathetic, compassionate and understanding of the challenges that those of us working in education, children’s services and skills face, especially in terms of the recovery post-Covid, and will ensure that we always take a holistic view for the good of all children, especially the most vulnerable and those who are disadvantaged.”

Sir Martyn will start his five-year term on January 1st 2024 after Amanda Spielman’s term ends on December 31st 2023 following seven years of service.

Sector Response

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“NAHT congratulates Sir Martyn Oliver following the confirmation of his appointment.

“This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Ofsted, amid growing calls for fundamental reform of school inspections which goes much further than the changes announced earlier this year.

“We look forward to working closely with Sir Martyn and discussing how a reformed inspectorate could hold schools to account more fairly and humanely in future for the benefit of staff, pupils and parents.”

Published in