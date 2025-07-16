TEAMCo Appoints David Kitchen as CEO to Lead the Next Chapter of Growth in Digital Assessment

TEAMCo, the UK’s leading provider of digital exam management solutions, has recently announced the appointment of David Kitchen as its new Chief Executive Officer. This move signals a new and exciting chapter for the fast-growing organisation as it accelerates its mission to redefine digital exam delivery across the UK and internationally.

Kitchen, a seasoned business strategist and transformation advisor, brings over 25 years of experience helping and supporting SMEs through growth, change and investment. He has worked with a wide range of education, technology and professional services companies and has deep expertise in governance, commercial scaling, and M&A.

Looking ahead, TEAMCo will be attending and speaking at the E-ATP Conference in September, where it will also host the Discovery Zone, an interactive space focused on innovation in assessment and exam logistics.

Having served on TEAMCo’s board as a Non-Executive Director since 2022, Kitchen now steps into the CEO role at a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. Earlier this year, TEAMCo also announced its national expansion with the opening of a new operational hub in the heart of Birmingham at Bruntwood SciTech’s McLaren building, a move that strengthens the company’s logistics network and signals its ambition to support more learners with high-quality, tech-enabled assessments.

“TEAMCo is on the cusp of something extraordinary,” said David Kitchen, CEO of TEAMCo. “I’ve seen first-hand the strength of our partnerships, the depth of our operational capabilities, and the energy across our team. My ambition is to help scale that success—so we’re not only the UK leader, but the global benchmark for flexible, secure and high-quality digital assessments.”

Kitchen will still continue to oversee his advisory firm, Clarendon Square Advisory Ltd, which provides non-executive support and exit planning services to mid-sized businesses.

His appointment comes at a time of significant growth for TEAMCo, which is increasingly recognised for its role in shaping assessment delivery in the post-pandemic era. The organisation has expanded its university and awarding body partnerships, invested in robust infrastructure to support large-scale exam management, and played a key role in conversations around accessibility, remote invigilation, and exam integrity.

“David brings the right mix of commercial drive and calm leadership to guide us into our next phase,” said Tom Vidler, Co-founder and Commercial Director of TEAMCo. “With his deep experience in governance and growth strategy, we’re confident he’ll help TEAMCo continue to transform how assessments are delivered, making them more accessible, secure and learner-centred.”