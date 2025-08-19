TTC Group appoints Kate Perry as Chief of Staff

New role created as TTC Group continues its strategic transformation through acquisition

People competency management expert, TTC Group, has appointed Kate Perry as its Chief of Staff as it continues its acquisition journey.

Before joining TTC Group in 2025, Kate spent four years at Babington where she played a critical role in overseeing acquisitions and driving business transformation as Director of Strategic Projects and Product Portfolio Owner. As a specialist in implementing business and client change programmes, Kate brings to the TTC management team a wealth of transformation expertise, acquisition leadership and portfolio management.

These capabilities, shaped by her work on large-scale transformation and integration projects with organisations such as Capita and Lloyds Banking Group, combined with her significant knowledge of the learning and education sector, play a vital part in TTC aligning its current and future businesses, employees and clients as it continues to drive holistic and stable growth.

TTC Group, firmly established as a provider of training and compliance solutions in the emergency services and fleet sectors, began its transformation into a leading competency management specialist last year. This saw Synergie Training from the construction and infrastructure arena and Miad Healthcare join the TTC Group portfolio of people risk management businesses.

More than 700 professional and accredited trainers deliver over 630 training courses, including eLearning, workshops, on-road and on-site, to over 740,000 people each year. Its excellence in driving down risk has earned it a Trustpilot score of 4.8 from over 36 thousand reviews.

With further expansion planned, TTC recently acquired Think Eleven Ltd, a specialist international provider of competency management software and services, to support and develop TTC’s growing digital ecosystem.

David Marsh, CEO at TTC Group, explains why the newly created position of Chief of Staff will play a vital role in shaping the organisation’s future.

“TTC Group has undergone significant change over the past eighteen months, successfully extending our people risk and competency management solutions into new vertical markets,” he said. “As we continue to grow, Kate’s extensive experience in strategic transformation will be instrumental in ensuring operational continuity and maintaining stability as we integrate new business cultures, technology and people whilst we expand our reach still further.”

Kate Perry comments on her appointment, “I’m excited to be joining TTC Group at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. Maintaining stability while scaling is essential for long-term success. I look forward to leveraging my experience in business transformation to support TTC’s ongoing development and helping to drive sustainable growth.”