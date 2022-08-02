University of Birmingham appoints leading constitutional law expert as Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Head of College of Arts and Law

The University of Birmingham is delighted to announce that Professor Andrew Stockley has been appointed as Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Arts and Law.

Professor Stockley, who is currently Executive Dean of The City Law School and a member of the Senior Leadership Team of City, University of London at the University of London, will be joining the University of Birmingham in September.

Announcing the appointment, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Birmingham Professor Adam Tickell said:

“Andrew has published widely on constitutional law issues including the role of the Crown, the courts and judicial independence, and electoral reform. He is Professor of Constitutional Law and History.

“He has an impressive combination of intellectual interests across Law and the Humanities and very significant senior academic leadership and management experience at leading universities in the UK and New Zealand. Andrew has a sophisticated understanding of the challenges facing the arts and humanities and how to navigate through them. We look forward to welcoming him to Birmingham.”

Professor Stockley was Dean of the Auckland Law School from 2011 to 2018 and before that was the Senior Tutor and a Fellow of Brasenose College, Oxford, where he was also a member of the Oxford Law Faculty. He spent the first part of his academic career as a member of the Law Faculty and then Head of the Law School at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand. He was also Principal of College House, New Zealand’s oldest university residential college, for ten years.

Professor Stockley studied for his doctorate in eighteenth-century history at the University of Cambridge and his thesis has been published as Britain and France at the Birth of America.

Accepting the post, Professor Stockley said:

“I am very much looking forward to joining the University of Birmingham and heading the College of Arts and Law. I am very attracted by the mix of subject areas within the College. During my career I have headed law schools but also got to appoint Philosophy fellows and residential chaplains.

“My PhD is in eighteenth-century European History. I studied foreign languages and love theatre, art, music and other creative arts – the College speaks to many of my interests and passions. I’m impressed by its international reputation, what it has achieved, and its potential going forward. I’m looking forward to taking up my new role in September.

