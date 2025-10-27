Announcing the AmplifyFE Impact Report 2025 | Celebrating 5 years, thousands of professionals and one impressive network

AmplifyFE’s 2025 Impact Report marks five years of a UK-wide community connecting 3,700+ FE, skills and vocational educators. Led by ALT and Ufi VocTech Trust, AmplifyFE connects educators through events, resources, and a thriving online community.

This October, AmplifyFE marks a major milestone – five years of connecting and uplifting professionals across Further Education, Skills, and Vocational Education. To celebrate, AmplifyFE has released the AmplifyFE Impact Report, a reflection of the network’s journey, achievements, and outputs.

Since its launch in 2020, AmplifyFE has grown into a UK-wide community of practice connecting over 3,700 professionals and amplifying digital learning, teaching, and assessment across vocational education. Led in partnership by the Association for Learning Technology (ALT) and Ufi VocTech Trust, AmplifyFE enables thousands of FE, Skills and vocational professionals to share, collaborate, and learn together.

This active community is a significant asset, facilitating social knowledge sharing amongst practitioners and linking educators with innovators and developers to provide feedback and trial emerging technologies. It strengthens sector capacity, informs policy and advocacy, and aligns with the strategic priorities of both ALT and Ufi.

The 2025 Impact Report showcases the scale and significance of AmplifyFE’s work:

371 Communities of Practice mapped – a 271% increase since 2020

mapped – a 271% increase since 2020 292 events amplified in the last year via the AmplifyFE FE Diary of Events, viewed over 4,000 times

in the last year via the AmplifyFE FE Diary of Events, viewed over 4,000 times AmplifyFE Community Space outputs: 39 blog posts, 24 podcasts, 26 webinars, and 50 newsletters

outputs: 39 blog posts, 24 podcasts, 26 webinars, and 50 newsletters Social media growth : 52% increase in followers and 172% growth in mailing list subscribers over the last year

: 52% increase in followers and 172% growth in mailing list subscribers over the last year AI-focused case studies launched in 2024, spotlighting innovation in ESOL, prison education, and college-based practice

Unlike many other networks that have come and gone, this report demonstrates how AmplifyFE continues to thrive with the support of Ufi and under the leadership of ALT as we successfully address key challenges facing the sector.

As Susan Martin, CEO of ALT, puts it:

“This report is testament to the impact and achievements of the AmplifyFE team and the benefits it has brought to the community over the past five years. I am excited to see that impact continue to grow over the next 5 years. I very much look forward to continuing our important work with Ufi VocTech Trust supporting vocational, FE and skills practitioners to develop their skills and innovative practices in teaching and learning.”

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO of Ufi VocTech Trust, adds:

“The work of AmplifyFE continues to play a crucial role, supporting the use of learning technology by professionals working across vocational education, FE and skills. In a constantly changing environment, AmplifyFE provides a unique community in which to gain exposure to new tools and approaches, share experience and best practice, and enhance how vocational learning in the UK happens.”

Through events, research, and a thriving online presence, AmplifyFE has helped thousands of educators feel less isolated, more connected, and better equipped to navigate the evolving digital landscape of vocational education.

The AmplifyFE Impact Report 2025 is not just a celebration, it’s a call to action. It captures the energy, innovation, and resilience of a community that continues to shape the future of the wider FE sector. Whether you’re an educator, policymaker, technologist, or sector leader, AmplifyFE invites you to be part of what comes next.

Explore the full report and discover the insights.

Here’s to five years of connection, community, creativity, and collective impact, and to the next chapter of transformation, together.