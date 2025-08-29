Ellen Thinnesen Announced As The New FE Commissioner

Ellen Thinnesen OBE, Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East, has been appointed as the next Further Education Commissioner, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Ellen will take up her post in January 2026 for a three-year term and will lead work to boost college leadership and governance.

She was CEO and Principal of Sunderland College from 2016 and Chief Executive of Education Partnership North East from 2019. She successfully steered three colleges, Sunderland College, Northumberland College and Hartlepool Sixth Form College, through mergers and transformed them into one of the sector’s strongest groups in terms of both teaching quality and financial stability.

As Further Education Commissioner, Ellen will lead a team of Deputies and Advisers to support and strengthen the leadership and governance of colleges, ensuring they are well run and continue to offer high quality education and training to the communities they serve.

She will play a key role in driving improvement at pace across the sector and delivering on the Government’s missions through its Plan for Change, with a focus on growing the economy in key sectors and breaking down barriers to opportunity through tackling the rising numbers of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET). The NEET figures from August 2025 are now at 948,000 or 12.8% of all 16-24 year olds!

Ellen Thinnesen said:

“It is a great privilege to be appointed Further Education Commissioner at this crucial time when skills are vital to delivering the Government’s missions for growth and opportunity.

“The further education sector plays a critical role in transforming lives and driving economic growth. Looking ahead, it is well-placed to tackle persistent skills challenges, deliver equitable access to quality education, and re-engage those not in education, employment, or training (NEET). By adapting, innovating, and aligning provision with future labour market needs, the sector has a vital role in equipping learners with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

“I look forward to working with colleges across England to ensure they are in the strongest possible position to change people’s lives for the better and meet the needs of employers and communities.”

Sector Reaction:

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“I am delighted to appoint Ellen to the vital role of FE Commissioner. Her experience of driving improvement will be invaluable as we work to ensure the FE sector creates the skills our economy and communities need to thrive.

“I would like to thank Shelagh Legrave CBE DL for her work in the role over the last three years and I wish her all the best for the future.

David Hughes CBE, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“I would like to offer my warm congratulations to Ellen Thinnesen on being appointed FE Commissioner. Having worked with Ellen for many years, I am confident that she will bring strong and clear leadership to the role and continue the great work that Shelagh Legrave has done.

“At AoC, we look forward to working with her in this new capacity. In recent years, the role of the FE Commissioner has become a supporter of good practice and helpful when colleges need support, rather than just an intervention when things are going wrong. I hope that Ellen will want to carry this approach forward, supporting college leaders to be the best they can be, and have the biggest impact for students, employers and communities.”