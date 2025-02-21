Embedding AI for college educators and learners in Scotland

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already transforming economies and workplaces. David Hiddleston, Curriculum Portfolio Manager at Data-Driven Innovation Skills, looks at how four colleges in Scotland are preparing individuals and communities to harness the technology

As both private and public sectors become increasingly digital, the demand for AI and data skills is growing. In response, the Data Education in Colleges programme is equipping Scotland’s workforce with essential data and AI capabilities. Funded by the Data-Driven Innovation initiative under the City Region Deal – Edinburgh City and South East Scotland, this initiative provides a structured and strategic approach to AI and data education, ensuring that learners are prepared for a data-driven future.

A Collaborative Approach to Skill Development

Data Education in Colleges is a collaboration between four colleges – Edinburgh College, Fife College, Borders College, and West Lothian College, supporting a total of 8,383 learners. Together, they are building a connected pipeline for skill development and career progression in digital and data-related fields, offering opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds to enhance their employability.

The programme specifically supports:

College students looking to improve their job prospects

School-College Partnership learners exploring careers in Computing and Data Science

Individuals re-entering the workforce with newly acquired skills

Women returners (118 participants) aiming to upskill for careers in the data sector

Workers reskilling due to automation and technological advancements

Participants with disabilities (1,893 learners) and care-experienced learners (361 learners)

BAME participants (996 learners), contributing to a more diverse workforce

52% of participants engaged in the programme, identify as female

By addressing the needs of these groups, the programme not only helps individuals build future-ready skills but also strengthens the regional economy by supporting a highly skilled workforce.

Integrating AI into College Education

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to transform industries, making its integration into the college curriculum essential. AI enhances teaching methodologies, streamlines learning processes, and personalises educational experiences.

However, embedding AI in education presents challenges that require thoughtful solutions, including:

Ethical considerations regarding AI use in learning environments

Training educators to implement AI-driven teaching methods effectively

Ensuring equitable access to AI-powered learning tools for all students

The Data Education in Colleges programme is actively addressing these challenges by incorporating AI education into its professional learning initiatives and future curriculum development. Through workshops, training sessions, and innovative teaching approaches, educators are gaining the knowledge and resources needed to integrate AI into classrooms effectively.

One example is the PDA in Data Science at Level 8 in the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF), where AI is embedded into the Data Science Project. This allows learners to explore AI applications relevant to their vocational interests by analysing how AI is currently used in specific industries.

Another example is the introduction of new AI units developed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), launching in April as part of the professional learning programme. This training will provide educators with:

A deeper understanding of AI principles, applications, and ethics

Practical experience in creating and evaluating AI models

Upon completion, staff will be prepared to deliver SQA’s newly released AI units, which can be:

Offered through the National Progression Award in Computing Technologies

Integrated into vocational courses

Delivered as standalone qualifications

Additionally, a pilot online course developed by the Scottish AI Alliance, Living with AI, is currently being trialled at West Lothian College. Future plans include integrating this course into professional learning and curriculum delivery.

Preparing for an AI-Driven Future

AI is reshaping job markets, making data-driven decision-making and automation essential in industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Integrating AI into college education ensures that students develop skills in data analysis, machine learning, and ethical AI use, enhancing their employability while fostering the development of essential meta-skills.

The Data-Driven Innovation initiative has already led to:

111,929 skills improvements

520 career progressions

4,365 job outcomes

These figures highlight its significant impact on Scotland’s workforce.

Beyond technical skills, AI education promotes awareness of ethical issues such as bias, privacy, and accountability. By understanding both the opportunities and challenges AI presents, students can contribute to its responsible development and application in society.

Through targeted initiatives, strategic investments, and collaborative efforts, the Data Education in Colleges programme is laying the foundation for AI literacy and data proficiency across the Edinburgh City and South East region. By equipping both students and educators with essential digital skills, Scotland is preparing for a future where AI plays a critical role across all industries.

As AI continues to evolve, the role of Scotland’s colleges in preparing learners for the workforce of tomorrow has never been more important.

By David Hiddleston, Curriculum Portfolio Manager, Data-Driven Innovation Skills