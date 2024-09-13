Embedding EDI at London South East Colleges: creating opportunity through belonging

At London South East Colleges (LSEC), our commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) is woven into the fabric of everything we do. We firmly believe that fostering an environment of belonging, where every student feels seen, heard, and valued, is crucial not only for individual success but also for the wellbeing of our entire community.

This belief has driven us to take concrete steps to address the pressing challenges faced by our communities, particularly those at risk of social exclusion.

Establishing our 10-year EDI grants programme in 2020 has been a key part of this work. It funds a range of student and staff-led initiatives to help tackle inequality, in innovative ways – including the Steps to Success initiative, which is detailed below.

By 2030 we plan to have supported 50 more community projects like this – ensuring that our activity is sustained and remains impactful, and we continue to raise ambition and challenge stereotypes.

We are proud that our commitment to prioritising EDI in all parts of our organisation has been recognised externally; we are the only FE college featured in Investing in Ethnicity’s Top 25 Organisations, as assessed by the Ethnicity Maturity Matrix.

The AoC’s EDI Charter, of which we were early adopters, aligns precisely with our own mission. And we know that as a sector, a commitment to working towards a more equitable society is deep within our DNA.

Our work at LSEC is guided by the principle that true equity goes beyond words and policies; it requires action, investment, and a relentless focus on providing opportunities for all. Through innovative programmes like Steps to Success, we are not only shaping the academic futures of our students but also contributing to a more just and equitable society.

Case study:

Empowering Students for Success: London South East Colleges’ Transformative Programme

Shakira Martin, Head of Student Engagement, London South East Colleges

In today’s rapidly changing educational landscape, engaging and supporting students at risk of social exclusion has never been more critical.

Here at London South East Colleges (LSEC), we looked to address this challenge with the Steps to Success programme (developed by Paula Perry, from You4Us), an initiative that targets students facing behavioural issues, poor attendance, and low self-esteem.

This groundbreaking programme, which has been funded as part of the College’s 10-year EDI grants programme, has demonstrated significant success in supporting our students to develop resilience, confidence and more positive mindsets – which we know will lead to better achievement, progression and ultimately career success.

The Steps to Success programme was created by Paula Perry of You4Us, an expert in student empowerment and leadership development. Reflecting on the programme’s impact, Paula shares:

“It has been an incredible experience working with London South East Colleges to implement the ‘Steps to Success’ programme. Together, we have witnessed first-hand the powerful transformations in our students, particularly in their confidence and mindset. LSEC’s dedication to supporting students at every step of their journey has made this programme a true success, and I am excited to see how it continues to grow and shape the lives of many more students in the future.”

Addressing a Growing Need

Launched in March 2024, the Steps to Success programme was designed specifically to help students at LSEC who were struggling with academic engagement and behavioural issues. It had a demographic focus on Black boys aged 16+ and White working-class boys aged 16+, which we have identified as being most affected by achievement gaps.

The need for such an initiative has been heightened by the growing concern around youth crime, particularly knife crime, which disproportionately affects young people in London. By addressing these issues head-on, Steps to Success sought to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to navigate these challenges and build a more positive future.

A Holistic Approach to Youth Empowerment

The programme employed a multi-faceted approach, using interactive workshops, mentoring sessions, and reflective exercises to engage students. Central to its success was the focus on fostering emotional intelligence and self-awareness. Through guided reflection, students were encouraged to set personal goals, think critically about their behaviour, and develop strategies for overcoming obstacles in both their academic and personal lives.

In addition to the workshops, students were provided with workbooks to track their progress and reflect on their development. This emphasis on personal responsibility helped students build confidence and realise their potential. The programme culminated in a celebration ceremony, where students were publicly recognised for their achievements—an empowering moment for many who had never before been acknowledged in such a way.

Measurable Impact

The success of the Steps to Success programme was evident in both the qualitative and quantitative data collected. Pre- and post-programme questionnaires revealed significant improvements in students’ self-perception, with notable gains in confidence, emotional regulation, and goal setting.

For instance, students’ average score on the statement “I am satisfied with myself” rose from 2.1 to 3.8, while feelings of worthlessness significantly decreased. These improvements in self-esteem translated into better classroom behaviour, with staff reporting that previously disengaged students were now actively participating in lessons and asking insightful questions.

One student shared, “The programme changed my mindset from how I used to be to someone I didn’t think I could become. It brought positivity into my life, and now I see the future differently.”

Real-Life Stories of Transformation

The most powerful testament to the programme’s success comes from the students themselves. Several case studies highlight how Steps to Success changed their lives in profound ways:

Student 1, who struggled with anger management, learned to control his emotions in high-pressure situations. In one pivotal moment, instead of reacting impulsively, he left a potentially volatile situation to calm down—something he credited to the tools and techniques he learned during the programme.

Student 2, a natural leader among his peers, gained a deeper sense of self-worth and received his first-ever academic certificate. He attributes this achievement to the mindset shift the programme fostered, saying, “It changed how I see myself and my future.”

Student 3 overcame his shyness and began participating actively in class discussions. His newfound confidence not only improved his academic engagement but also inspired his peers to do the same.

Moving forward

Looking forward, we plan to make this programme even more impactful by introducing it earlier in the academic year and integrating it into disciplinary action plans. There is also potential for peer mentorship, allowing previous participants to guide new students through the programme—a move that could foster a stronger sense of community and support.

A Model for Future Success

The Steps to Success programme demonstrates how targeted interventions can transform the lives of young people. By addressing not just the academic but the emotional and psychological needs of our students, we have created a holistic model for youth empowerment that we are confident could be replicated across further education institutions.

As educators continue to grapple with how to engage students in a post-pandemic world, Steps to Success offers a roadmap for improving resilience, confidence, and long-term success in students who need it most. Through sustained investment and a commitment to innovation, programmes like this have the power to help shape the next generation of leaders, ready to contribute positively to society.

Shakira Martin, Head of Student Engagement, London South East Colleges