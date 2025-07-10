Information about the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill will deliver on the government’s commitment to widen and deepen devolution across England, providing Mayors with unprecedented powers to deliver growth.

The Bill will support the government’s plan to rebuild and reform local government, as the foundation for devolution, and give communities stronger tools to shape their local areas.

Documents related to the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill can be found on the Parliament website including:

Explanatory Notes

Delegated Powers Memorandum

Sector Reaction

Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North said:

“Today’s Bill tips the balance of power further into the hands our local and regional leaders. It will give leaders and their communities critical tools – from protecting progress on devolution in statute, to stronger regional planning levers through to a default right for communities to buy local assets. Together these changes will help rebuild trust in politics and drive national growth from the bottom up.“We welcome the government taking on board IPPR North’s recommendation to boost democratic power locally. The Bill shifts back to a Supplementary Vote (SV) system of voting, where voters can express a first and second preference, from First Past the Post where you have only one vote. Today’s Bill gives people more choice and a louder voice. “Now it’s over to MPs and Lords to make this Bill even better. They can do this by adding fiscal levers for Mayors – staring with a visitor levy – to signal they’re serious about deepening devolution and enabling Mayors to make the big choices for their places”.

Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI:

“The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill must build on the strong intent set out in the White Paper by giving mayors the tools they need to unlock growth in every region. Local growth plans, led by empowered mayors and developed in close partnership with business, are essential to delivering the government’s industrial strategy. These plans must be backed by multi-year integrated funding, devolved skills budgets, and strategic planning powers.

“When mayors have the ability to tailor investment to the unique strengths of their regions—whether that’s advanced manufacturing, green tech, or digital innovation—they become powerful engines of productivity and inward investment. For business, consistency and clarity on devolution is just as important as ambition. We now have a real opportunity to hardwire economic dynamism into every part of England”