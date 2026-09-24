Free SEND Training Materials Released for Schools and Colleges With £200m Backing

First-of-their-kind training materials published in first step towards every teacher being supported to teach children and young people with SEND

Marks the start of the government’s £200million-backed teacher training offer with practical advice on inclusive teaching techniques

Dedicated training materials across early years, schools and post-16 settings in a bid to identify and meet children’s needs earlier

Every single teacher in England will be empowered to better support children and young people with SEND, as government kickstarts the most comprehensive teacher training offer in a generation.

Developed by training experts Ambition Institute, and building on expertise from the sector, the first-of-their-kind, free, adaptable and practical training materials for schools and post-16 settings are now available to be used in the way that works best for them, throughout the year or on existing training days.

The materials will put inclusion at the heart of every classroom and workshop, giving teachers practical techniques like breaking down instructions into digestible steps, pre-teaching specialist vocabulary, and carving out time for children and young people to practise it.

They will go hand in hand with online training for early years staff, developed and delivered by early years charity Dingley’s Promise, supporting staff to use age-appropriate inclusive practices from day one – like using visual timetables to help children with transitions between activities, or adapting environments to reduce unnecessary noise that can be a barrier to communication and emotional regulation.

The move is the first step as part of the government’s wider £200 million investment into teacher training to transform support for children and young people with SEND, ending a postcode lottery that has left too many families fighting for support.

Minister for School Standards, Georgia Gould, said:

“Every child and young person deserves the chance to thrive, whatever their needs, and that starts with brilliant teaching.

“I’ve heard from teachers, parents and young people across the country about the need for more investment in teacher training and today we are responding to those concerns.

“We are backing staff with the tools to spot and support additional needs from the earliest years, making sure all children and young people feel included.”

One in three teachers in a recent survey said they want more training on supporting children with SEND. Alongside this, a quarter of surveyed teaching assistants in schools reported that a lack of sufficient training was a barrier to them effectively providing support for these pupils.

This is just the start of reforms to change that, with further resources due to be published in January and April next year. New fully funded training courses will then follow in the Autumn term, available to teachers, leaders and support staff across the country.

The offer fits into the government’s wider work to ensure there is a pathway for every child, no matter their background or needs. As research finds that young people with SEND are around 80 per cent more likely to be NEET, than average, it is more important than ever to deliver the right support earlier so every child is set up to achieve later in life.

Claire Heywood, Vice Principal at Kidderminster College, who provided feedback on the materials, said:

“The strongest feature of these materials is that they place inclusive practice at the heart of high-quality teaching, recognising that meeting the needs of learners with SEND is an integral part of effective teaching and learning.

“The attention given to vocational and technical learning, learner independence, progression and preparation for adulthood means the resources feel both evidence-informed and genuinely relevant to the further education sector.

“Crucially, they provide staff with practical approaches and tools that can be readily applied in the classroom and workshops to support the success of all learners.”

Hilary Spencer, Chief Executive of Ambition Institute, said:

“Every child and young person deserves to feel included and able to achieve their potential. We know that educators across the country want to feel more confident and well-equipped to support children and young people with SEND.

“Our aim throughout has been to create practical, adaptable materials that help teachers and support staff to respond to a wide range of needs and strengthen their inclusive teaching practice.

“At Ambition Institute, our mission is to help educators serving children from disadvantaged backgrounds to keep getting better. We hope these materials contribute to helping every child and young person thrive, whatever their starting point.”

Catherine Mole, CEO of Dingley’s Promise, said:

“We are delighted to have been selected to lead on this vital training programme. This programme offers early years educators the opportunity to upskill and gain more confidence to support children with SEND at no cost to themselves or the setting and shows the increasing value being placed on early years education and its impact.

“This government investment is a key step towards ensuring that every child has access to the right support at the earliest point possible to give many more children the best start in life. We would encourage all early years settings to access this training and take a whole setting approach to inclusion as we know first-hand how transformational this can be.”