Association of Colleges is delighted to announce that Gerry McDonald has been elected as the new AoC President. Taking over from Pat Carvalho, he will officially begin in post on the 16 October.

Gerry has worked in further education for three decades and has been the Principal and Chief Executive of New City College for 13 years. A nationally recognised spokesperson and advocate for further education, Gerry is a serving college leader on the National Leaders for Further Education programme, led by the FE Commissioner, and Deputy Chair of the Education and Training Foundation. He also serves on the Greater London Authority’s London Energy Mission Board, contributing to work that supports sustainable growth and opportunity. In recognition of his services to further education, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2025 New Year Honours.

Gerry McDonald said: “I am delighted to have been elected AoC President 2026-27. Building on the work of my predecessor, Pat Carvalho, I will continue to advocate for our sector and the critical role that colleges play in our communities. Never has our sector been more important and our voice so relevant. I will do all I can to ensure that the impact of colleges is seen, understood and valued by as wide an audience as possible.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Gerry McDonald has been elected as our President for 2026/27. He is a true champion of further education and brings with him enormous knowledge and experience in the sector. Gerry has given much to AoC already, through his work leading our employment and pay negotiations committee. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him to influence policy and funding and make the most of the many opportunities coming our way.

“The President role is an important one for AoC and for members, and I want to thank Pat Carvalho for the hard work she has put in, the impact she has made and the support and advice she has given me and the team in AoC as President. I also want to say a big thank you to Anna Dawe and Rebecca Gater for putting themselves forward for the role; it was absolutely brilliant to have three candidates running, and it shows the importance and value the position has for the sector.”

Pat Carvalho, outgoing president and Principal and Chief Executive of Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMet), said: “It’s been a privilege to serve at AoC President over the last two years, and I do hope I have made worthy contributions.

“We have a great member organisation rich in expertise and experience ably led by David Hughes. The sector is now entering a period of unprecedented changes and although this feels daunting, I know our sector has the ability to make the most of these opportunities to get the best outcomes for our students, staff and communities.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as President, and I would like to wish Gerry McDonald all the very best as he takes on the role.”