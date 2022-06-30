Government Announces U-turn on Criticised Schools Bill: Sector Response

Government Scraps Clauses 1 – 18 of the Schools Bill following concerns in the House of Lords that the Bill would undermine academies’ autonomy.

These clauses have previously been criticised, with former academies ministers Lord Nash and Lord Agnew, alongside former education secretary Lord Baker, tabling amendments to the Bill over their concerns that academies would lose their freedoms under the new “draconian” provisions.

Clauses 1-3 would give the education secretary the power to make regulations to set “academy standards”. Clause 4 would commit academy trusts to follow any Department for Education guidance issued that relates to the academy standards.

A letter from Baroness Barran also states that concerns have been raised about clauses 5-18 and schedule 2, which cover trust termination and intervention powers. Amendments to scrap these would also be supported by the government.

Sector Response

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“This is a major climbdown from Nadhim Zahawi and confirms this chaotic government has no plan to drive-up standards in our schools and improve outcomes for our children.

“Just days ago the Schools Minister was told the Commons these were important provisions. Now the government has binned them. The Conservatives are in a mess trying to rush through laws to avoid scrutiny and distract from their own incompetence.

“Labour is focused on improving outcomes for all our children. From recruiting thousands of new teachers to support classroom learning, to ensuring children get professional careers advice at school, Labour has a plan to help every child achieve and thrive.”

Background:

On Monday 27 June, in response to a Written Parliamentary Question, Schools Minister Robin Walker stating (with regard to clauses that are now being cut): “The Schools Bill makes provisions for the Academy Trust Standards, which will bring together existing requirements currently set out across funding agreements, legislation, and the Academy Trust Handbook into a single statutory framework. This will bring greater clarity, understanding and reassurance to the sector, and will ensure the same minimum standards apply consistently to all academies now and in the future.”



Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“We are pleased that the government is scrapping clauses in the Schools Bill which would have handed unprecedented powers to the Education Secretary over virtually every aspect of the running of academies from the length of the school day to the spiritual development of pupils to the handling of complaints.

“It was a ridiculous attempt to centralise power in Whitehall over matters which are obviously much better decided by professional educators who know the needs of their schools and their pupils.

“This power-grab was rightly called out by members of the House of Lords from across the political spectrum and we are grateful for their intervention.

“We note that the government intends to come back with new proposals as part of its drive for full academisation. We hope that these proposals will be far more proportionate and sensible.

“The wider picture is the enormous amount of time and energy which is being spent on these structural adjustments to the education system and the associated legislation at a time when many schools and colleges are experiencing a severe shortage of teachers and rising costs which are putting strained budgets under even more pressure.

“These are the matters that should really be the focus of the government’s efforts.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“We welcome the news that the government will be making significant changes to the Schools Bill. We have been clear that, in its current state, the Bill gave government powers to direct and influence schools in a way that was simply unacceptable. It is positive that government has listened and responded to these widespread concerns.

“What is now important is that the government engages with the whole sector to ensure the revisions are workable, proportionate and appropriate.”

