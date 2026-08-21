Many Workplaces Still Confuse Professionalism With Performance

One of the stranger features of modern professional culture is how often workplaces reward the performance of competence rather than competence itself: The person replying to emails at 11:47pm gets praised for commitment; the employee visibly stressed in every meeting is assumed to be working hardest; the person speaking most confidently is often treated as the most knowledgeable despite occasionally being wrong with extraordinary efficiency. Meanwhile, the quieter person calmly preventing operational problems in the background is frequently overlooked because they are not performing urgency dramatically enough.

Some workplaces now treat exhaustion almost like a personality trait.

People apologise for taking annual leave while actively on annual leave: entire teams bond through mutual burnout; employees proudly describe themselves as ‘running on fumes’ as though this is evidence of professionalism rather than a mildly alarming systems failure. Somewhere along the line, many organisations started confusing visible stress with value.

To be clear, professionalism matters, reliability matters and communication matters, but increasingly, modern workplaces seem to reward responsiveness more than effectiveness, visibility more than substance, and confidence more than judgement. This becomes particularly dangerous in governance, operational resilience and regulated environments where good decision-making often depends on the exact opposite qualities because contrary to popular corporate mythology, the people holding organisations together are not always the loudest people in the room. Quite often, they are the calmest: the person quietly spotting inconsistencies before they become incidents; the person asking uncomfortable questions early enough to stop bad decisions gathering momentum; the person noticing that everybody is moving very quickly in the wrong direction and gently suggesting that perhaps the organisation should pause before accidentally creating next year’s regulator correspondence folder.

None of this looks particularly impressive at the time. That is precisely why it matters.

I think workplaces still underestimate how much organisational performance depends on invisible cognitive work: pattern recognition; emotional regulation.; context processing; systems thinking; the ability to absorb large amounts of conflicting information without immediately escalating into panic or confidently inventing an answer because silence has become socially unacceptable in meetings.

A surprising amount of governance work is essentially trying to interpret ambiguity while somebody says ‘just quickly’ before introducing an entirely new operational problem fifteen minutes before the meeting ends. This is probably why some of the most operationally useful people I know are not necessarily the people performing professionalism most aggressively. They are often the people sitting quietly for most of the meeting before suddenly identifying the exact issue everybody else somehow missed while arguing over PowerPoint formatting and whether the font feels ‘strategically aligned.’

And honestly, I think LinkedIn productivity culture has made some of this worse – there is now an entire genre of professional content built around waking up at 4am, optimising every second of existence and behaving as though basic human needs are an unfortunate obstacle to peak performance. Every week there seems to be another post from somebody claiming they built a seven-figure business through cold showers, discipline and apparently never experiencing human fatigue. Meanwhile, many genuinely effective professionals are just trying to think clearly, make sensible decisions, avoid unnecessary chaos and occasionally consume a vegetable before 9pm.

The irony is that some of the most valuable workplace skills are also the least visually impressive: staying calm during operational pressure; tolerating ambiguity; preventing issues escalating; recognising when a team is overloaded before communication starts breaking down; understanding the difference between urgency and importance; being able to sit in uncertainty for long enough to make a better decision instead of simply making the fastest one.

None of this creates particularly exciting LinkedIn content. But it does keep organisations functioning.

I, increasingly, in fact, suspect the future of work will depend less on who performs professionalism best and more on who can still think clearly beneath it because eventually every organisation reaches the point where performance theatre stops being useful. The confidence fades. The buzzwords disappear. The performative productivity culture suddenly matters a lot less. And in those moments, the people who become genuinely valuable are usually the ones who stayed calm enough to think properly in the first place.

By Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik MICA CG, Risk, Governance & Compliance