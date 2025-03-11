Professor Edward Peck appointed as Chair of the Office for Students

The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has formally approved the appointment of Professor Edward Peck as Chair of the Office for Students (OfS).

This follows a pre-appointment hearing with the Education Select Committee on March 4th, after Professor Peck was announced as the government’s preferred candidate.

The Office for Students (OfS) is the independent regulator of higher education in England. It is responsible for ensuring that every student has a fulfilling university experience that enriches their lives and careers. Following last year’s election one of its top priorities has been monitoring the financial sustainability of the sector.

Professor Peck brings significant higher education leadership experience to the role. He currently serves as Vice Chancellor of Nottingham Trent University, a position he will step down from this summer. He has also been Chair of the HE Mental Health Implementation Taskforce and the Department for Education’s Student Support Champion.

As OfS Chair, Professor Peck will succeed Sir David Behan, who was appointed interim chair last year following Lord Wharton of Yarm’s resignation. Sir David’s independent review, “Fit for the Future,” published in July, is informing the OfS’s priorities on financial sustainability and quality.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Professor Edward Peck to oversee the Office for Students’ crucial work in supporting the universities sector and the interests of students.

“Professor Peck has extensive experience in supporting students from a wide range of backgrounds and fully understands the challenges facing higher education.

“He will play a key part in building the financial stability of higher education providers, driving the delivery of high-quality education and outcomes for students, and ultimately helping deliver on the Government’s Plan for Change.”

The Chair leads the OfS at board level, working with Ministers and the Chief Executive to provide clear leadership and priorities for the organisation’s critical work.