What Does it Really Mean to be Work Ready?

We talk a lot about getting people “work ready”. But have we made the definition too narrow?

If somebody has the right qualification and the technical skills to get a job, are they work ready? What about the confidence to contribute when they get there? The ability to communicate, solve problems or adapt when something changes?

And what happens six months or five years into their career, when the skills their job requires have changed?

Getting someone into work is important. But that’s not where work readiness ends.

The job isn’t the finish line

For a long time, there has been an understandable focus on the transition between education and employment. We want learners to gain skills, achieve qualifications and move successfully into work.

But employment isn’t a fixed destination.

People change roles. Employers introduce new technology. Industries evolve. Someone who is confident and capable in their role today may need a completely different set of skills in a few years’ time.

We’re seeing that very clearly with digital technology and AI. We don’t know exactly what every job will look like in ten years. What we do know is that people will need to keep learning.

That means our definition of work readiness needs to change too.

There is no single version of “work ready”

The other problem with the phrase is that it can suggest there is a standard set of things everyone needs to become ready for employment.

In reality, people’s starting points are very different.

A young person preparing for their first job might need confidence, communication skills and an understanding of workplace behaviours and expectations.

Someone returning to employment after time away may need something completely different. An experienced employee might be technically very capable but need to develop their digital skills as their role changes.

All three are developing their readiness for work, just at very different points in their lives.

That’s why we need to move away from seeing employability as a stage that happens once, usually just before someone enters the labour market.

It is much more useful to think about the skills that help people enter, succeed and progress in work.

Start with the outcome, not the product

This has implications for those of us developing qualifications and learning too.

Working in product means constantly looking at what providers and learners need from us, and whether what we offer is helping them get where they need to go.

And that conversation shouldn’t always begin with a qualification. It should begin with what someone is trying to achieve.

What is stopping this learner from progressing? What skills do they already have? What do employers want? What could make the biggest difference now? And where might they need to go next?

Sometimes a full qualification will absolutely be the right answer.

But sometimes somebody needs to strengthen their English or maths. They might need to build confidence or workplace behaviours. They might need a particular digital skill or a short piece of learning that helps them respond to something new in their role.

In reality, those needs often overlap. Our approach to learning needs to reflect that.

Ready for now, and ready for what comes next

This thinking has shaped the work we’ve been doing at NOCN Group around Be Ready.

We’ve brought together our approach around three simple stages: Ready to Learn, Ready to Work and Ready to Grow.

For me, the important part isn’t the labels themselves. It’s recognising that progression is a journey.

People need strong foundations. They need the skills and behaviours that help them move into work. And once they’re there, they need opportunities to keep developing.

Our role is to give providers more flexibility to support that journey, using qualifications, skills development and shorter, flexible learning in the combinations that make sense for their learners.

Because there isn’t one route into work and there certainly isn’t one route through it.

A better measure of being work ready

So, what does it really mean to be work ready?

It can’t simply be whether somebody can get a job. It’s whether we’ve helped someone build the foundations to take their next step with confidence, contribute when they get there and continue developing as the world around them changes.

Jobs will change. Technology will change. And the skills employers value will continue to evolve.

Our job is to make sure people are equipped to change with them. That’s the real measure of being work ready.

By Tracey Patmore, Head of Product at NOCN Group