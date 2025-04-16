Why Agentic AI Systems will Supersede Traditional AI, Learning Systems 

AI has the potential to revolutionise education, but only when it’s designed with educators at its core. Rather than simply adding AI as an afterthought, we are developing Agentic AI systems that are deeply integrated into the infrastructure of teaching and learning platforms.

By focusing on creating AI architecture from the ground up, our next innovation is helping lead the rethink on how AI can be a meaningful partner for educators in the UK and beyond.

Joey Lin, CEO of KEATH.ai, presents Lumin.ai at the House of Lords in the UK Parliament

Traditional AI has long been a topic of fascination within the education sector with its potential to transform classrooms and enhance the learning experience.

Yet, despite years of research, many educational technologies have approached AI as an afterthought, adding AI features to legacy systems without considering the larger architectural framework that drives real change.

So, how do we truly unlock the potential of AI in education?

For years, most learning management systems (LMS), attendance platforms, and educational tools have focused on strong foundational infrastructure.

However, adding AI to these systems has often been superficial, like applying a few cosmetic touches to an outdated system. The result is not true transformation, but a layer of functionality that doesn’t fundamentally alter the educational experience.

The key to harnessing the power of AI in education is not in adding it as an extra layer but integrating it at the core of the system. A purpose-built AI architecture from the very start ensures that AI works for educators, not just as an assistant, but as a proactive agent driving better outcomes.

Agentic AI: Moving Beyond Reactive Systems

The difference between traditional AI and Agentic AI lies in how the system interacts with the user. Traditional AI systems are often reactive: they respond to commands, but they do not anticipate needs or take proactive steps. Agentic AI, on the other hand, is designed to act with purpose and autonomy, aligned with the goals educators set.

Rather than being a tool that simply responds when prompted, Agentic AI actively seeks opportunities to enhance the learning experience whether that’s by providing personalised feedback, tracking student progress, or identifying patterns that warrant attention.

This is not just a technical upgrade; it’s a complete shift in how AI is integrated into the learning ecosystem.

Unlocking the Full Potential of Educational Data

For AI to truly support teaching and learning, it must have access to a comprehensive view of student data, from assignments and grades to attendance and participation. The challenge, however, is not just collecting data, but ensuring that data is usable for educators.

Many traditional systems collect vast amounts of data but fail to provide actionable insights. A true AI-driven learning platform allows educators to access and interpret data intuitively, making it easy for them to act on real-time information.

Through continuous learning, AI adapts to the educator’s unique style, providing personalised support that enhances teaching while reducing administrative burdens.

This allows AI to learn from each assessment and improve over time, tailoring its responses to the individual teaching styles of the educators.

Such deep integration makes AI not just a tool for grading, but an active part of the teaching process, helping educators stay in touch with each student’s progress and needs.

Monitoring Engagement and Providing Support

One of the most impactful aspects of Agentic AI is its ability to monitor student engagement and identify early signs of decline. Whether it’s a drop in attendance, a decline in participation, or shifts in performance, AI can spot these trends early and take action.

For example, if a student shows signs of disengagement or a noticeable dip in performance, AI can flag this issue, either taking direct action or alerting the educator to intervene before the student falls too far behind. This real-time support is critical for ensuring that every student receives the help they need at the right time.

A Lifelong Digital Learning Passport

The ultimate vision behind this AI-driven system is the creation of a “Digital Learning Passport”, a comprehensive record of a student’s academic journey. This passport is not a static record; it’s a living document that evolves with the student, tracking their progress, achievements, and areas for growth over the course of their education.

This digital passport can follow students across various institutions, creating a longitudinal record that helps educators better understand each student’s unique learning path.

Beyond the classroom, governments and educational institutions can use this data to inform policy decisions, allocate resources, and build systems of support that are based on actual learning data.

The Future of Education is Proactive, Smarter, and More Personalised

The future of education lies in AI architecture that is integrated into the system from the beginning, rather than tacked on as an afterthought.

By focusing on Agentic AI, we can create a system that does more than just respond to user input; it actively works to enhance learning, track engagement, and provide timely interventions.

This intelligent, proactive architecture allows for a deeper, more personalised learning experience for both educators and students.

With AI at the core of the educational system, the ability to track and analyse a student’s learning journey in real time will lead to better outcomes, more personalised feedback, and a smarter education system.

As AI evolves, so too, will the opportunities to create more meaningful learning experiences. Thus enabling students to thrive and educators to focus on what matters most: teaching.

By Joey Lin, CEO of KEATH.ai and Lumin.ai