What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World? and #StandupForSkills Episode 23: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International | Neil Bentley-Gockmann, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK | Simon Bartley, Honary President WorldSkills | #StandUpForSkills : Skills training in prisons; how can we limit the impact of a halted provision on prisoners, prison-leavers, and the need to reduce reoffending? | Kirstie Donnelly, Chief Executive, City & Guilds | Fran Findlater, Founder of Bounce Back
Episode 23: What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World?
and #StandupForSkills: Skills training in prisons; how can we limit the impact of a halted provision on prisoners, prison-leavers, and the need to reduce reoffending? #SkillsWorldLIVE Thursday 28th May 2020
Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.
