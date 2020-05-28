What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World? and #StandupForSkills Episode 23: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Tonight's guests include: David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International | Neil Bentley-Gockmann, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK | Simon Bartley, Honary President WorldSkills | #StandUpForSkills : Skills training in prisons; how can we limit the impact of a halted provision on prisoners, prison-leavers, and the need to reduce reoffending? | Kirstie Donnelly, Chief Executive, City & Guilds | Fran Findlater, Founder of Bounce Back

Episode 23: What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World?

and #StandupForSkills: Skills training in prisons; how can we limit the impact of a halted provision on prisoners, prison-leavers, and the need to reduce reoffending? #SkillsWorldLIVE Thursday 28th May 2020

