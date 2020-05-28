 
What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World? and #StandupForSkills Episode 23: #SkillsWorldLIVE

Details
What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World?

Tonight's guests include: David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills InternationalNeil Bentley-Gockmann, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK | Simon Bartley, Honary President WorldSkills | #StandUpForSkills : Skills training in prisons; how can we limit the impact of a halted provision on prisoners, prison-leavers, and the need to reduce reoffending? | Kirstie Donnelly, Chief Executive, City & Guilds | Fran Findlater, Founder of Bounce Back

Episode 23: What will happen to WorldSkills Competitions in the post Covid World? 

and #StandupForSkills: Skills training in prisons; how can we limit the impact of a halted provision on prisoners, prison-leavers, and the need to reduce reoffending? #SkillsWorldLIVE Thursday 28th May 2020

Presented by the Chief Executive of the Federation of @AwardingBodies, Tom Bewick, #SkillsWorldLIVE is a new radio show that builds on the popular #SkillsWorld podcast series, where Tom interviews leading figures shaping the post-compulsory education and skills systems, including apprenticeships in the UK, and across the world.

We are looking for industry experts to get involved with the debate, and to offer their views, advice and recommendations to help support the education sector at this time of disruption and change.
If you are keen to get involved, or you know others that are, please let us know, and send your questions and comments to:
  • Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • Call: 020 32 900 111
  • Twitter: #SkillsWorldLIVE @FENews

Please let us know if there is an important topic you would like to debate that we haven’t included yet!

Tune in to #SkillsWorldLIVE 7-8pm on Weekdays, Monday to Friday and subscribe here for notifications!

 Catch up with earlier episodes on your favourite podcast platform here:

Apple Castbox Spotify FE Icon Google Podcast iHeart
Podcast Addict Podchaser Souncloud Deezer Spreaker YouTube

