Chris Jones steps down as CEO of City & Guilds Group

Kirstie Donnelly, current MD of City & Guilds will be taking on the role of interim CEO, while a permanent replacement is sought.

“After 12 years of leading the City & Guilds Group, Chris Jones has decided to step down and move on from his role as Group CEO. The Board of Trustees and City & Guilds Group colleagues all wish to thank Chris for the significant contribution he has made to the organisation over the past 12 years and we wish him well for the future.

"Taking immediate effect, the Trustees have asked Kirstie Donnelly, current MD of City & Guilds, to become interim Group CEO as we take steps to appoint a permanent replacement.”

Sir John Armitt, Chair City & Guilds of London Institute

