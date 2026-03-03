ESOL students’ bake sale is a sweet success for refugee charity

ESOL students at South Thames College’s Wandsworth campus raised money for charity when they ran and organised their own bake sale.

The students raised more than £400 for Refugees At Home, which provides safe and stable accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers, by selling home-made cakes and nearly new clothes as part of a social action project and to encourage sustainable shopping and community involvement.

The students were involved with all of the organisation and linked the fundraiser to themes explored in ESOL classes and building awareness of the challenges faced by refugees arriving in the UK.

ESOL courses help strengthen written and spoken English and help break down barriers for people building a new life in the UK.

Students Mustafa Yousufzai and Nasra Ahmed said they enjoyed helping with the organisation and chatting to customers about their course and the cause they were supporting. Both said they’d like to take part in future events.

“I helped organise the items, interact with buyers and explained why the fundraiser was important,” said Mustafa. “I learned how small actions can make a real difference and I feel proud and happy that I was able to contribute to a good cause. “

“I learned how to work as part of a team and communicate with others,” added Nasra. “I also learned the importance of helping others and supporting charity work. I feel happy and proud because I helped people.”

Lina Santeusanio, Head of Fundraising at Refugees at Home, said the charity was thrilled to be chosen by the college. “The wonderful donation raised through the bake sale means as many as eight week-long placements can happen this winter,” she said.

“More importantly this means fewer refugees end up sleeping on the streets, facing the double threat of cold and wet weather and violence, instead finding a safe and warm welcome with our volunteer hosts. Thank you from the team here to everyone involved.”

Pictured: ESOL students Chayma Azouzi, left, Anthony Pacubas, and Abdou Baye Dia at the fundraising sale for Refugees At Home