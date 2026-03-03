Major international tour becomes first to meet global hearing protection standard

Multi-award-winning rock band Biffy Clyro has made global live music history by becoming the first international tour to achieve certification for responsible sound management.

The band’s ‘Futique’ tour is the first in the world to achieve HELA Initiative (Healthy Ears, Limited Annoyance) Tour Certification – an initiative aimed at promoting best practice for responsible sound management at live events.

Developed by researchers within the Electro-Acoustics Research Lab (EARLab) at the University of Derby and international sound and hearing experts, the HELA Initiative offers certification and strategic guidance for promoters, venues, artists, and technicians committed to building safer, more sustainable future live experiences.

Launched on World Hearing Day in 2025, HELA Initiative was created in response to global research highlighting the risks of unsafe listening levels, including work from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Audio Engineering Society (AES).

Developed through collaboration between researchers, regulators, production specialists and industry professionals, HELA Certification aims to improve audience enjoyment, working conditions for crews, and to reduce community noise impact.

Biffy Clyro’s international HELA Initiative-certified tour, which began in January 2026 and is still ongoing, featured:

Evidence-based sound system design to reduce auditory risk

Comprehensive crew and venue training

Clear messaging around hearing protection and sound awareness

Ongoing monitoring and reporting of sound pressure levels

The certification was embraced beyond audio engineers, with security, lighting and catering completing the training – recognising that high sound pressure levels affect everyone working in live environments.

Jon Burton, Senior Lecturer in Audio and Light Engineering at the University of Derby and HELA Initiative Vice Chair, said: “Since launching HELA last year, we’ve seen a remarkable response from across the live events industry, with an increasing number of individuals, companies and venues signing up for the training.

“For Biffy Clyro to become the first international tour to achieve certification is hugely significant. Committing to run a tour that complies with a certification takes a change in mindset across all departments – and what we saw was a genuine willingness to engage.

“For some local crew, it was the first time they had been warned about when sound pressure levels would be high in their work areas or advised about the risks to their hearing. That alone demonstrates why this initiative is so important.”

Students from the University’s BSc (Hons) Sound, Light and Live Event Engineering course were invited to rehearsals to observe the implementation of HELA principles in practice and see first-hand how large-scale tours are put together.

University of Derby graduate James Coghlan, now Chief Sound System Engineer for Biffy Clyro, completed the training himself and applied evidence-based system design to reduce auditory risk throughout the tour.

James said: “It’s been an incredible experience to play a role in the first international tour to achieve HELA Certification. Responsible sound management is vital to the future of live music, and I’m proud to have completed the training and put those principles into practice. As a Derby graduate, it has been so rewarding to take research from the University and put it into action on a global stage.”

HELA Certification supports venues of all sizes, from grassroots spaces to major arenas, helping them create safer, more positive experiences for audiences, staff and surrounding communities.

All profits raised through HELA Certification will fund research to further advance knowledge, technology and practice within the live event sector.

Jon added: “With Biffy Clyro setting the precedent, we hope the certification will become a new industry benchmark – ensuring that the future of live music is not only powerful, but responsible.”

HELA Certification is now open to individuals, promoters, venues and artists worldwide.