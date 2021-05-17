 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New rules on face masks - another health and safety landmine for schools and colleges to navigate

Details
Hits: 120
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Helen Dyke

As we know the government announced that a number of restrictions are being lifted today (Monday 17 May 2021), in line with 'step three' of its roadmap out of lockdown. In the context of education, it said that school pupils and college students won't have to wear masks in the classroom or communal areas, and has published new guidance on face coverings in education. It also recommends that staff should ditch their masks when teaching in classrooms but continue to wear them outside of classrooms where social distancing isn't possible. 

FE colleges have 'discretion' to recommend the use of face coverings in the context of teaching vocational subjects and 'must'  enforce their use when students are learning in workplace settings:

'FE providers may consider recommending the use of face coverings when teaching settings are more reflective of a workplace environment, such as a training kitchen. If you ... operate commercial training environments, such as hairdressing, barbering and beauty salons, sports and fitness facilities or restaurants, they must comply with the relevant sector guidance in working safely during COVID-19 and the current restriction guidance.'

Although nationally, the infection rates have substantially dropped since the peak in the winter, there's widespread concern that lifting the restrictions on masks is premature. Minutes of SAGE's meeting which took place on 5 May indicate that the Indian variant (B.1.617.2) has increased in the UK and is more transmissible than previous variants. And, we don't yet know if it is more resistant to the vaccines than other variants. 

In addition, recent modelling prepared by the government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, examined the impact on Covid rates when schools and colleges reopened in March 2021. It concluded that because it only had three weeks of data (up to the Easter holidays) it was difficult to clearly quantify the effect this had and to determine whether infections then spread to the community. But we do know that lateral flow test positivity increased in schools during this period. There was also a modest increase in positivity in school aged children in ONS’s Community Infection Survey. The report concluded that: 

'This highlights the importance of maintaining current mitigation measures in schools, such as testing and mask wearing, in the coming months.'

The government appear to have ignored that advice.

We're not yet aware of any unions who are publically advising staff to refuse to come into work because their workplace poses a serious and imminent threat to their own health or that of their families. But, we do know that some staff have already approached their leadership teams because they are worried about being around students (and potentially other members of staff) who won't be wearing masks, particularly if they haven't received their first vaccination (which has only recently been offered to those who are in their forties). It's therefore possible that you'll start to receive 'section 44 letters' - particularly in the context of local outbreaks. You may find our previous advice useful to help you respond to these. 

So what options do schools and colleges have?

It's your responsibility to carry out risk assessments and to ensure that you minimise risk to its lowest reasonable level. If your assessment concludes that staff and/or children/students should wear face coverings, then you can enforce your policy - subject to the usual rules on allowing those who don't have to wear masks to be exempted. We recognise that it will be more difficult to enforce mask wearing amongst students. Parents and the students themselves may challenge your policy on the basis that it goes against government guidance. In addition, the DfE has made it clear that you can't refuse to educate someone just because they are not wearing a face covering. Clear communication is essential as well as considering individual circumstances and making exceptions where necessary and reasonable. 

Even if your risk assessment doesn't require staff (or students) to wear face coverings, it is sensible to give them the option to decide for themselves and support their choices.

Helen Dyke is a Senior Associate in the Employment Team at Irwin Mitchell 

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5687)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page