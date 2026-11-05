Petal to the medal as college scoops top UK floristry honour

FLOWER power has propelled a talented team of Coleg Cambria tutors to the top of their field after they scooped a prestigious UK award.

The college was named Training Provider of the Year at the British Florist Association (BFA) Industry Awards, adding another national honour to a growing list of achievements for staff and learners.

The accolade was presented at FleurEx 2026 in Nottingham, recognising the work of the floristry department at Yale in Wrexham, where students gain hands-on experience of everything from running a flower shop to preparing arrangements for weddings.

Experienced tutor Amanda Ellis, who has spent more than 25 years teaching floristry, said the team was thrilled to receive the prize.

“We’re absolutely over the moon. To win an award like this is wonderful, especially when you know how much work goes on behind the scenes,” she said.

“People sometimes think floristry is just about making beautiful arrangements, but there’s so much more involved. Our students learn about running a business, dealing with customers, working to deadlines and all the practical skills they’ll need when they leave us.

“We’ve even been involved in weddings with our learners, which is a fantastic experience for them. They get to see what the job is really like and the pressure that comes with making sure everything is perfect on someone’s big day.

“We have a brilliant team here and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

The latest success follows individual recognition for Amanda, who was shortlisted for Floristry Tutor of the Year, and former student Victoria Upton, who runs Violet Hill Flower Company near Ellesmere and won BFA Newcomer of the Year in 2025.

Students also gain commercial experience through Iâl Flowers, the college’s floristry training shop, alongside studying professional qualifications at Levels 2 and 3.

Natalie Cliffe, Curriculum Director in Visitor Economy and Art and Design, congratulated Amanda and the wider team.

“This award is a direct result of their hard work, passion and dedication. Day in and day out, they put everything into making sure our learners get the very best opportunities possible,” she said.

“We all know this work comes with its challenges. Some learners arrive thinking a floristry course is just for fun, only to realise we are preparing them for a real career in the industry.

“Changing that mindset takes patience, high standards and real commitment, and our staff go above and beyond to help them succeed.

“I’m so proud of what they’ve accomplished together. It’s a fantastic achievement and thoroughly deserved.”