TL;DR: Most FE managers already have much of what a neurodivergent colleague needs: curiosity, care and the ability to ask a good question. What many lack is the confidence to trust it and the backing to keep going. If colleges and training providers want confident managers, the answer lies less in more courses and more in the support around the people doing the managing.

The exercise that tells you everything

At a coaching conference this autumn, I asked a room of coaches and managers to grab a pen and write down two things: one thing they think they are rubbish at, and one thing they are great at.

Then I asked which came quicker. For almost everyone it was the first. It was for me too. When I set out to help create a book on working with neurodivergent people, I learned that I know my stuff, but I am not the greatest writer. So I became a contributor alongside the authors, Claire Pedrick and Kim Witten.

We are acutely aware of what we think we are rubbish at, and blissfully unaware of what we are great at. That is true of most people. In my experience it is especially true of FE managers when a colleague tells them they are neurodivergent.

I work with a curriculum manager who was really worried about getting it wrong in how they supported a member of their team. Over time, they had made lots of assumptions about what that colleague needed. The assumptions were kind, but they were still assumptions. Through one conversation, we worked out that it would be much easier to ask what would be helpful, then work it out in partnership: a negotiation between what was possible for the organisation and what would be most useful for the individual. The skill they needed was one they already used every day.

A confidence gap, not a knowledge gap

The research suggests this is a pattern, not just a feeling. A 2026 study by North West Employers and Manchester Metropolitan University found that more than three-quarters of managers had already managed neurodivergent colleagues, yet only 43% felt confident supporting them effectively.

In other words, most managers are already doing this. They just don’t believe they are doing it well.

The instinctive response is more training. Training has its place, and good awareness work gives managers useful pointers. But a single session rarely changes what a manager does at four o’clock on a Thursday when someone knocks on the door.

The deeper problem is that many managers believe they need to become experts before they are allowed to act. Nobody can understand every diagnosis and how it affects every person. What a manager can do is ask what the impact is for this person, then work out what happens next, together. Most FE managers use that skill every day with learners. They do not always give themselves permission to use it with colleagues.

Demands and resources

The Job Demands Resources model, developed by Evangelia Demerouti and Arnold Bakker, offers a useful way to see this. It sorts working life into two groups. Job demands are the things that drain energy: workload, emotional load, time pressure. Job resources are the things that help people meet those demands and keep growing: support from others, feedback, autonomy, a sense of control. When demands are high and resources are thin, strain follows. When resources are strong, the same demands become manageable and can even motivate.

Seen through this lens, supporting a neurodivergent colleague is not a specialist task bolted onto a manager’s role. It adds demand: uncertainty, worry about getting it wrong, fear of legal consequences. The question for FE leaders is what resources sit alongside that demand. Too often the honest answer is a policy document and, if the manager is lucky, a training session.

The same lens works for the neurodivergent colleague. A clear brief, a predictable routine and a manager who checks in are resources too. When the manager is short of resources, so is everyone they manage.

Two settings, two pictures

Where you work in FE changes how much backing you get.

Senior leaders in statutory colleges can apply for fully funded professional supervision through Education Support, paid for by the Department for Education. It is open to principals, deputies and senior leaders reporting to the principal or CEO in general FE colleges, sixth form colleges, designated institutions and 16 to 19 academies. Education Support points to research linking supervision with job satisfaction, better emotional wellbeing and less burnout.

That is a genuinely good thing. But look at who is not on the list. Leaders in independent training providers fall outside it, even though their managers face the same questions, often with smaller HR teams and less specialist support to lean on.

The second split runs inside every organisation. In teaching, reflective practice is part of the culture: observations, peer review and professional development built around learning from what happened. Managers in business support, finance, estates or student services often have nothing equivalent. They are expected to manage well with no space to think about how they are managing.

The blind spot

Put those together and a pattern appears. FE has built supervision for the people at the very top, and reflective practice for the people working directly with learners. The middle manager, the person most likely to be sitting opposite a neurodivergent colleague, is often left with neither.

That person does not need to know more about every condition. They need somewhere to take the conversation afterwards. Somewhere to ask, “Did I handle that right?” and hear, “You did more right than you think. Here is what to try next.”

What helps

For individual managers

Ask, don’t assume. Our greatest risk is assumption. Ask what would make work easier, then listen to the answer.

Our greatest risk is assumption. Ask what would make work easier, then listen to the answer. Remember that context changes everything. A new timetable, a room move or a new system can unsettle someone who was thriving last term. Support is never done once, so keep asking.

A new timetable, a room move or a new system can unsettle someone who was thriving last term. Support is never done once, so keep asking. Be clear. As Brené Brown puts it, “Clear is kind. Unclear is unkind.” Say what is changing, when and why, and check how it has landed.

As Brené Brown puts it, “Clear is kind. Unclear is unkind.” Say what is changing, when and why, and check how it has landed. Let “I don’t know” be a good answer, from you and from them. Work it out together.

For organisations

Treat manager support as a resource, not a reward. Build regular supervision or reflective practice for middle managers, not only senior leaders.

Build regular supervision or reflective practice for middle managers, not only senior leaders. Start with what you have. If external supervision is out of reach, peer supervision works: small groups of managers from different teams meeting regularly to talk through real situations in confidence.

If external supervision is out of reach, peer supervision works: small groups of managers from different teams meeting regularly to talk through real situations in confidence. Make learning ongoing. Replace single sessions with regular, practical learning, and give people time afterwards to talk about what happened when they tried it.

Replace single sessions with regular, practical learning, and give people time afterwards to talk about what happened when they tried it. Measure what matters. Ask managers how confident they feel and what would help. Ask neurodivergent staff whether support is working in practice, not just on paper.

Wiser than we know

None of this will fix funding pressures or workload overnight. FE managers carry a great deal, and pretending otherwise helps no one. But the evidence and my own experience point the same way. Most managers already have what it takes to support a neurodivergent colleague well. What they lack is the confidence to trust it and the backing to keep going when it gets hard.

We are wiser than we know. The job for FE leaders is to make sure their managers know it too.

By Nathan Whitbread, The Neurodivergent Coach