It’s a question I often ask, but it feels particularly relevant this week with the eagerly awaited publication of Alan Milburn’s report into young people, employment and welfare.

Official figures show that there are now almost one million 16–24-year-olds who are not in employment, education or training (Neets) in the UK. Behind that statistic are almost a million individual stories, with young people facing very different challenges, circumstances and barriers to finding work.

But it raises an important question: how many of those young people will have received any meaningful education – whether at school, in an FE college, at university or elsewhere – about how to find and secure employment?

From my experience, I’m confident the answer is “very few indeed”.

We spend years educating young people, helping them gain qualifications, develop knowledge and prepare for the next stage of their lives. Yet, when it comes to one of the most important transitions they will ever make, we too often leave them to work it out for themselves.

Why is finding a job something we only seem to teach people when they are already struggling to get one?

Young people are struggling for work because they don’t know how to find it

I’m currently working with well-qualified graduates who are struggling to secure employment. They are bright, capable, motivated young people who have plenty to offer and are genuinely keen to work.

They’re not lazy, arrogant or conceited, and they are not lacking in ambition, drive or enthusiasm.

But what they are often lacking are two things crucial to their future success: firstly, an understanding of how to navigate the jobs market, and secondly, the ability to demonstrate to an employer why they should be hired.

They don’t understand how modern recruitment works, how employers make decisions or where to find opportunities beyond repeatedly searching job boards.

They can struggle to identify what an employer is actually looking for, recognise their own transferable skills and turn their academic, personal and work experience into meaningful evidence of their abilities.

They often don’t know how to articulate the value they could bring to an organisation, build professional relationships and networks, use LinkedIn strategically, tailor a CV or application, or approach an interview from the employer’s perspective.

And that is because, in many cases, nobody has ever taught them how. Not at school, not at college and not at university.

We have equipped them with qualifications, but have not necessarily given them the practical skills to turn those qualifications into employment.

Of course, there are exceptions. Some schools, colleges and universities do an excellent job of preparing young people for the workplace. But this provision is inconsistent, and too often depends on the institution they attend, the course they study or the individual careers adviser they happen to encounter.

That shouldn’t be the case. Understanding how to find work and present yourself to an employer should be an essential part of everyone’s education.

More jobs are needed, but young people need to know how to get them

One of the recommendations of Alan Milburn’s report is that young people should have a legal right to a job or training – what has been described as an ‘opportunity guarantee’.

This is a laudable aim, and one that could go some way towards levelling the playing field for young people who so often feel left out when it comes to government support and initiatives.

Creating more opportunities is important, particularly at a time when competition for entry-level positions is intense and employers are increasingly selective about who they recruit.

But any opportunity guarantee must come with the training, guidance and support needed to access those opportunities. After all, what good are more jobs if young people don’t have the skills, knowledge or confidence to secure them?

That means understanding different sectors and career paths, researching employers, identifying where their strengths and interests might fit, finding opportunities and making convincing applications.

It also means developing an understanding of the recruitment process itself. Young people need to know how to prepare for interviews, communicate effectively, demonstrate their potential and respond to the questions employers are likely to ask.

These are not mysterious talents that some people are simply born with. They are learnable skills that improve with guidance and practice.

We wouldn’t expect someone to pass an exam without teaching them the subject first. So why do we routinely expect young people to navigate an increasingly complicated jobs market without giving them the tools to do so?

Careers education must start much earlier

The answer cannot simply be to provide more careers advice once someone has left education or become unemployed. By then, we may already have missed valuable opportunities to prepare them.

Careers education needs to be embedded much earlier in the school curriculum, becoming a natural part of the learning experience rather than something that happens in a handful of careers sessions towards the end of secondary education.

That doesn’t mean asking primary school children to decide what they want to do for a living. It means helping them develop an understanding of the world around them, introducing them to different industries and professions, and encouraging curiosity about the opportunities available to them.

As they get older, that preparation should become more practical. Alongside academic knowledge, young people need to develop communication, critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making skills. They should understand how to work collaboratively, adapt to change and use technology, including AI, effectively and responsibly.

Entrepreneurial skills matter too. Not everyone will follow a traditional employment route, and young people should have the confidence and knowledge to explore self-employment, freelancing and starting their own businesses.

Just as importantly, they need opportunities to practice. Writing a CV, completing an application, preparing for an interview or presenting an idea to a potential employer should not be unfamiliar experiences when they leave education.

Of course, young people who are Neet have very different circumstances, and there is no single solution. For some, the barriers to employment may include ill health, disability, caring responsibilities, financial pressures or a lack of suitable opportunities in their local area.

Recruitment education cannot resolve all these issues, nor should we assume that everyone is starting from the same position. We need earlier, tailored support that recognises individual circumstances and addresses the wider barriers people face.

But we should not underestimate the difference that practical employment skills and greater confidence can make.

The FE and HE sectors can lead the way

I think the further and higher education sectors have an important role to play in this national challenge.

With their valuable links to industry, business engagement, vocational pedigree and experience of apprenticeships, FE and HE institutions are ideally placed to help bridge the gap between education and employment.

There is also an opportunity for employers to become more involved. Work experience, mentoring, workplace visits, industry projects and opportunities to meet people working in different professions can all help young people develop a clearer picture of what employers expect and what different careers involve.

This should be a shared responsibility between schools, colleges, universities, employers and government. No single organisation can solve the problem alone, but by working together we can make the transition from education to employment much less daunting.

We need to prepare young people before they need help

Alan Milburn’s report provides an important opportunity to rethink how we support young people into employment. But if the response focuses primarily on helping those who are already unemployed, we risk treating the symptoms rather than addressing some of the underlying causes.

We need to move away from the idea that employability is something people learn when they need a job. It should be an essential part of the education and preparation we provide to every young person, regardless of their background, qualifications or chosen career path.

After years spent gaining qualifications and developing their knowledge, young people should not be left to work out the next step alone.

We need to stop waiting until young people are unemployed before teaching them how to find work. Instead, we should give them the knowledge, skills and confidence to make that transition successfully long before they reach the jobs market.

By Jackie Bedford, CEO of StepAhead, and founder of Get The Job You Want