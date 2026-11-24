Graduates at UC Sheffield who have successfully completed academic, vocational and technical qualifications have celebrated their achievements.

Around 200 students and apprentices graduated from UC Sheffield this year. A ceremony to mark their success was held at Sheffield Cathedral.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“It is always a privilege to mark this annual milestone. Many of our Class of 2026 returned to education as adults and completed their studies whilst juggling other commitments such as family and work.

“We are very proud of their achievements, which are testament to their dedication and resilience. This year’s ceremony was also a time to honour the memory of those who, sadly, are no longer with us.”

The ceremony included a tribute to Shanice Brookes, who completed a BA Honours Degree in Creative Practice. Her family collected a framed certificate on her behalf.

UC Sheffield is the home of university level qualifications at The Sheffield College, which are designed with real world knowledge and skills in mind.

The course offer includes higher technical qualifications, honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, and higher apprenticeships.

Student guest speaker Tenecia Ebanks, 45, has graduated with a Foundation Degree in Assistant Practitioner in Health and Social Care.

Originally from the Cayman Islands, Tenecia returned to education as a mature student. Her experience at UC Sheffield helped her discover a new career direction.

Tenecia is now studying a BSc in Occupational Therapy at Sheffield Hallam University.

Tenecia said:

“It feels good to graduate and celebrate another momentous step.”

Sam Heald, 20, who has completed a Foundation Degree in Performance in Practice, is aiming for a screen and voice acting career.

Sam commented:

“Graduation feels surreal because you build it up for weeks. It’s great to see everyone so happy.”

Sam’s advice to anyone thinking of studying is to “just go for it and do whatever makes you happy.”

Amy Stuart, 36, who works at St Luke’s Hospice, has advanced her clinical skills and career from completing an Apprenticeship in Health Care Practitioner at Level 5.

Amy said:

“It is exciting to graduate. I didn’t think I would ever have a graduation. If there is a course that you really want to do, you should 100% go for it.

“It is daunting and scary, but it has been worth it. I felt well supported on the apprenticeship, which was the best option for me so I could study while working.”

Jon Fry, 31, who has completed a Diploma in Counselling Practice at Level 4, decided to return to studying after being made redundant.

Jon said:

“I thought I was too old to go back to education. It was such a practical course and a happy place to be.

“I learnt a lot about myself which was so integral to it. I completed a placement at Sheffield Mind and am looking at setting up my own practice.”

Amanda Ramsay, 35, has completed a Foundation Degree in Assistant Practitioner in Health and Social Care and is studying social work at Sheffield Hallam University.

Amanda added:

“I felt a mix of emotions about graduation – excitement and nervousness. I feel amazing, happy and fulfilled.

“I chose UC Sheffield because it is local and the teachers are great. My class has been supportive.

“We have all been there for one another. It doesn’t matter what your age is, you can change careers if you want to.”

This year’s guest speakers at graduation, held on 13th November, were Angela Foulkes CBE, graduate Tenecia Ebanks and Tom Bird, Chief Executive, Sheffield Theatres.

The youngest graduate closed the ceremony by ringing a bell, signalling that a new class of graduates are making their way into the city. As in previous years, the ceremony was followed by a drinks reception at Cutlers’ Hall.

The college has a silver rating in the Teaching and Excellence Framework 2023. Run by the Office for Students, the TEF focuses on teaching, learning and students achieving positive outcomes from their studies.

Pictured: Student guest speaker Tenecia Ebanks, 45, has graduated with a Foundation Degree in Assistant Practitioner in Health and Social Care. Photo credit: Joe Horner.