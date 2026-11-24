As I read Alan Milburn’s eagerly awaited report on youth unemployment, I was very pleased to see a recommendation to establish a Youth Opportunity Service (YOS) – almost a one-stop-shop of support for young people looking to train and enter the workplace. This Service would ensure that a young person outside of education or work or at risk of becoming so has somewhere to physically go and access the support they need. In essence, as the report states, there will be someone ‘responsible for helping them move forward’.

As Milburn’s report recognises, young people today face significant challenges as they try to secure a stable and successful future. Having worked in the Further Education sector for over 30 years, I have seen first-hand how easy it is for young people to become disengaged from education and employment and I have long advocated for greater, more holistic support for them.

Across United Colleges Group (UCG), we serve over 10,000 students from north and west London many of whom come from highly-deprived areas. No matter how determined or hard-working our students are, they face a myriad of challenges in accessing Further Education and securing meaningful employment. These challenges cover all aspects of their life including health, transport, housing, caring responsibilities, disability and financial constraints. For students coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, we can’t just expect them to turn up on day one, sail through their course and walk into a job. We need to do more.

A Youth Opportunity Service will go a long way in identifying and addressing the barriers faced by those young people most at risk of not continuing in education or training, or being out of work. I am particularly pleased that Mr Milburn recommends that this service should be locally-shaped with the active involvement of local authorities, employers, employment and careers services and Youth Hubs.

The report suggests that this service could be based in Further Education colleges. We agree and believe we are well-placed to coordinate and deliver it. Colleges such as UCG, who have an unparalleled expertise in getting our most at-risk young people into work, are uniquely placed to convene precisely this kind of local partnership.

Colleges occupy a distinctive place within communities. They are simultaneously educational institutions, civic anchors, workforce development partners and trusted local convenors. Unlike many public bodies whose remit is narrowly defined, colleges routinely operate across the intersection of education, employability, social mobility, employer engagement, communicating outreach and personal development. They are often the only institutions with sustained relationships across all key stakeholder groups – young people, employers, local authorities, voluntary organisations and public services.

Colleges are no longer simply institutions where set piece events take place at a certain time in a certain place; they are much more than this. They provide that wrap-around social care solution for those young people bold enough to walk through the college door.

This is why earlier this year, I proposed the establishment of a College Community Alliance (CCA). Similar to the Youth Opportunity Service in its mission and approach, a CCA would seek to bring together statutory agencies, community organisations, employers and local residents to work in a more collaborative manner to improve the way services are planned, coordinated and delivered. Their aim would be to reduce the number of young people who become disengaged from education, employment and training over time.

The CCA is based on the substantial evidence that collaborative, place-based interventions deliver better outcomes when addressing deeply embedded social issues. With the college as the convenor, the CCA would translate the Government’s ambition into coordinated action that properly engages and, importantly, delivers for our young people which in turn will lead to opportunity, productivity and prosperity for all.

Like the proposed YOS, the CCA represents a shift away from fragmented service delivery and provides a more holistic, joined-up approach which, rightly, puts the young person at the centre.

As David Hughes from the Association of Colleges said in his response to the report, the prominence given to Further Education colleges is very welcome. There is real potential for colleges like UCG to do so much more and we stand ready to work with Government and all our partners to ensure this generation of young people does not get left behind.

Stephen Davis is CEO & Group Principal at United Colleges Group.