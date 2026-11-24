The University of Derby has achieved the Athena Swan Silver Award, recognising its progress in advancing gender equality and creating a more inclusive environment for staff and students.

The award acknowledges the University’s sustained commitment to advancing barriers to gender equity by embedding inclusion practices across its policies, development, working practices and culture.

Established in 2005, the Athena Swan Award provides a framework for universities and research organisations to identify and address barriers to gender equality.

Since achieving the Bronze Award in 2021, the University has made significant progress in improving female representation across every aspect of university life, including in senior leadership, strengthening support for parents and carers and creating more inclusive recruitment practices, alongside improvements to family-friendly policies, flexible working arrangements, gender-inclusive facilities and wellbeing support

The University’s ‘Derby Leader’ programme was introduced to support the next generation of female and ethnically diverse leaders. Women now make up more than 64% of the University Executive Board, account for 45.5% of its Governing Council and hold a greater share of senior academic leadership positions. The University has also reduced its gender pay gap and is well positioned against the higher education sector average.

Dr Jo Bishton, Head of Equity, Inclusion and Wellbeing at the University of Derby, said:

“We are delighted to receive the Silver Award, it is a real testament to the University’s commitment to advancing gender equity and creating an inclusive culture where all colleagues can thrive.

“Our Equity, Inclusion and Wellbeing Strategy puts belonging, mutual trust and shared responsibility at the heart of our culture. We recognise that equality does not always mean treating everyone in the same way, which is why we focus on equity – understanding people’s different experiences and removing the barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential.

“We know there is still more to do, and we remain committed to challenging discrimination and inequality in all its forms. Our staff networks, including the Women and Allies Network, play an important role in shaping our approach and ensuring colleagues’ experiences help inform positive change.

“From improving support for parents and carers, to developing more inclusive leadership and strengthening our partnerships with employers, we are taking practical steps to make a lasting difference.”

The University’s commitment to inclusion is also reflected in its governance, with its Governing Council having adopted a formal inclusion commitment and becoming the first university board to achieve the Race Equality Code.

The University was also shortlisted in the 2026 University HR Awards for its work to diversify Governing Council membership and develop members’ understanding of inclusion.