The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) is to invest a further £4 million in Regional Skills Hubs to help address engineering construction workforce challenges.

Since launching its Regional Skills Hub funding programme in November 2023, the ECITB has committed £3 million to boost training provider capacity and grow new entrant numbers amid skills shortages in the engineering construction industry (ECI).

This investment, along with around £15m of match funding from industry partners, has gone on to benefit six projects across north-east and central Scotland, Teesside, Cumbria, Humberside and Great Britain as a whole.

The ECITB initiative supports training providers to boost facilities in industrial cluster hot spots and other major ECI centres of activity which will be at the heart of the UK’s decarbonisation agenda.

In recognition of the success of the scheme so far and the high-quality funding bids being submitted, the ECITB Board has committed to invest another £4 million up to the end of its current Leading Industry Learning strategy period in 2030.

This will take the overall ECITB commitment in the scheme to £7 million to help build further training capacity. Alongside this, the ECITB has increased the maximum value of bids from £500,000 up to £1 million.

These changes were made as part of work from the industry-led skills body to strengthen its application process. This includes the creation of a business case template that bidders must use and more detailed guidance and criteria.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said:

“We have been delighted with the impact of the Regional Skills Hub funding programme, which supports the delivery of our 2026-30 strategy.

“Already, the Regional Skills Hubs have supported training for around 1,300 learners. The ultimate aim is to get more learners like this into employment.

“Our Labour Forecasting Tool predicts that the ECI could need thousands of additional workers over the coming years for major projects.

“This initiative addresses some of these engineering construction workforce challenges through targeted investment in skills infrastructure, workforce development and collaborative regional delivery models.

“The programme seeks to build a strategic skills ecosystem through a connected network of hubs that increase workforce capacity; support industry growth; strengthen workforce mobility; and contribute to the delivery of major infrastructure, industrial decarbonisation and energy transition projects across Great Britain.

“This extra investment will help further address skills shortages by enhancing training and assessment infrastructure and capabilities at both colleges and independent training providers located in Britain’s industrial heartlands that will directly increase the flow of trained workers into the industry.”

Under the changes to the programme, grants of between £250,000 and £1m will now be awarded to eligible projects that meet set criteria, such as the need to match ECITB funding from industry partners.

The funding can be used to support either capital or operational expenditure, but must support activities that increase training and assessment capability and workforce capacity in regions of high demand.

The programme also stresses the importance of bids helping increase participation from individuals from underrepresented groups, as well as supporting upskilling, reskilling and workforce mobility within and across sectors in the ECI.