The Timms Review final report says PIP is valued but the system that delivers it is no longer fit for purpose. It sets out 15 fixes for the current benefit and a reformed benefit built on cash, dignity and a single digital profile. The government has accepted two recommendations straight away and will weigh the rest alongside the Milburn Review.

“If the bus is inaccessible and you have to pay for a taxi, the extra cost is yours,” said Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE, one of the review’s three co chairs. “That’s true whether you’re going to work or having Sunday lunch with family.”

The Department for Work and Pensions published the final report of the Timms Review of Personal Independence Payment on 24 November 2026. The review was co chaired by Sir Stephen Timms, Minister for Social Security and Disability, alongside Sharon Brennan and Dr Clenton Farquharson CBE, and was produced jointly with a steering group of 12 members, almost all of whom bring lived experience of disability or long term health conditions. It heard from more than 40,000 people and organisations across the UK.

The report is the first full review of PIP in the 13 years since the benefit was introduced. Its recommendations are those of the steering group, and apart from two that the government accepted on publication day, they are not yet government policy. For FE, the report matters because a growing share of the young people and adults colleges and providers work with are disabled or living with long term conditions, and because the review sits alongside Alan Milburn’s work on young people and the government’s plan to abolish the Work Capability Assessment.

What the Government Has Accepted

In its immediate response, the government committed to a fast track route for people with severe, well evidenced conditions, alongside the existing route for people nearing the end of life. It also committed to reducing unnecessary award reviews for people whose conditions are lifelong, progressive or unlikely to improve, where there is clear evidence their needs will not change or are likely to worsen.

“These changes are a first step to building a system which gives greater security for those with the most severe conditions,” Sir Stephen Timms said.

Everything else is still open. The government says it will consider the wider recommendations alongside the Milburn Review, set out a response in the coming weeks and publish a White Paper in the new year, with legislation to follow next year.

What FE Leaders Need to Know

The steering group’s central position is that PIP should remain a cash award, should not be means tested or taxed, and should stay available to people both in and out of work. The report applies that position to two goals: fixing the system people use today and setting a new direction for a reformed benefit.

The sharpest rise in disability benefit receipt has been among 16 to 19 year olds

The report finds that the number of people receiving disability benefits has increased across every age group over the last 15 years, with most of the growth in the last five. Growth between 2019 and 2024 was almost double that of the previous decade. The steepest increases were among young people aged 16 to 19, people in their thirties, and women. Claims linked to mental health conditions, autism and ADHD have grown substantially, while growth in claims for conditions such as arthritis and back pain has been modest.

Fewer than 20% of working age PIP recipients are in employment

The report notes that the disability employment rate was 52.8% in 2025, against 82.5% for non disabled people, a gap of 29.7 percentage points. PIP is not a work related benefit and is available whether or not someone is in work, but fewer than 20% of working age recipients are in employment. A DWP survey cited in the report found 27% of health and disability benefit recipients thought they might be able to work in the future if their health improved, and 5% believed they could work immediately with the right opportunity or support. Around half (49%) felt they would never be able to work again.

Spending is forecast to rise from £14.5 billion to over £34.6 billion

Working age disability benefit expenditure was around £14.5 billion in the financial year ending 2020, in 2026 to 2027 prices, and is forecast to exceed £34.6 billion by the financial year ending 2032. The review’s terms of reference require PIP spending to stay within the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast, and that constraint runs through every recommendation.

Why the Review Says Change Is Needed

The review’s call for evidence received 38,713 responses, between 70% and 75% of them from people with lived experience. Around 70% raised concerns about assessments, around 45% raised difficulty capturing fluctuating conditions, and more than 90% of responses about the claiming process described it negatively. Around 60% described psychological or emotional impacts.

37% of disabled people fear being active could cost them their PIP

The report identifies fear of participation as a recurring theme. Respondents said exercising, volunteering, working or managing their condition well could be read as evidence of reduced need. The study the report treats as most representative put the share holding that fear at 37%, with other studies estimating higher. The steering group concludes that a benefit intended to support independence can often discourage it.

65% of PIP decisions heard at tribunal are overturned

DWP statistics cited in the report show 3.5 million initial decisions following a PIP assessment between October 2020 and September 2025, with 54% awarded. Around 20% went to mandatory reconsideration and 7% of initial decisions were appealed. Of the decisions cleared at a tribunal hearing, 65% were overturned in the claimant’s favour. Across all initial decisions, that means 3% were overturned at tribunal.

The review also gathered evidence through a NatCen survey of 2,039 working age disabled people, 138 workshops, with submissions from 109 organisations, 26 expert sessions and 15 workshops testing the emerging recommendations. The NatCen survey found that 41% of respondents wanted PIP to remain solely a cash benefit and 55% favoured a combination of cash and services, while only 4% preferred services alone.

The report balances the critical evidence against official surveys. In 2025/26, 85% of PIP customers surveyed were satisfied overall, compared with 88% across DWP services, though that survey covers only people with an active award. The steering group argues the sources measure different things and that there remains considerable scope to make the process more supportive and procedurally fair.

Fixing the Current Benefit: 15 Recommendations

The steering group makes 15 recommendations to improve PIP while longer term reform is developed, grouped into three building blocks covering the claimant experience, assessments and decision making, and the foundations for a future benefit. It expects the changes to be evaluated after 12 months.

On the claimant experience, the report recommends ending unnecessary award reviews for people with lifelong or degenerative conditions and focusing any review on what has changed. In the workshops testing the proposals, 95% of participants supported this, and it is one of the two recommendations the government has accepted. As of March 2026, around 32% of the PIP caseload had an ongoing award, while reviews that resulted in no change rose from 40% in the financial year ending 2018 to 75% in the financial year ending 2026. The report also calls for a simpler PIP2 form that better captures fluctuating conditions, plainer and more respectful DWP communications, reasonable adjustments recorded once and applied consistently, independent advocacy funded by DWP, and designated case management teams for people with the greatest support needs. It recommends a review of the 28 day hospitalisation rule and the abolition of the linking rule that counts separate hospital stays together.

On assessments, the report recommends a framework of administrative justice, with claimants receiving their assessment reports and recordings automatically and case managers required to justify decisions that depart from medical evidence. It calls for PIP assessor to become a recognised professional specialism with training in the social model of disability and trauma informed practice, for learning from reconsiderations and appeals to be fed back systematically, and for better use of supporting evidence, including from people who know the claimant well. Claimants should be able to choose their assessment method, with more capacity for face to face assessments.

The final building block covers an accessible online portal, with personal data owned by the individual and paper and phone routes kept, and better collection of equality data so that DWP can see where different groups get different outcomes.

For colleges and providers, several of these recommendations touch work they already do. Student support teams and learner services often help learners through PIP claims, and the report found that outcomes can depend on confidence, literacy and access to help rather than need alone. An independent advocacy service and a clearer PIP2 form would change how much of that burden falls on staff and families.

The Reformed Benefit: Cash First, With Optional Support

The steering group’s longer term vision is a reformed benefit built around three priorities: a more accessible and transparent experience, better recognition of the extra costs of disability, and a better optional support offer delivered closer to where people live. It says the system should move away from focusing only on what people cannot do.

Under the proposals, everyone would start with a light touch initial gateway, available digitally, by phone and on paper, which would check basic eligibility and point people to the right route. Information from the gateway would build a single digital profile on a tell us once basis, controlled by the individual. The report says this must not become a backdoor to a digital ID for disabled people.

There would be two fast track routes, one for people receiving end of life care and one for people with serious, well evidenced conditions whose impact is clear. The government has already committed to the second. Everyone else would go through an impact assessment looking at how their condition affects daily life, including their aspirations, barriers and extra costs. The extra costs element would ask about needs rather than spending, would recognise needs that currently go unmet, and would not ask people to calculate costs or provide receipts.

Services could be swapped for part of the cash award, but only by choice

The award would be cash first. Payments could combine regular amounts, bands more closely linked to need, and one off payments for larger costs, though the report says more work is needed on the structure. People could choose to exchange part of their award for services through a voluntary scheme modelled on Motability, and vouchers would not form part of the award. After an award, people who want it would be offered a supportive conversation, delivered locally and building on organisations such as Centres for Independent Living, to connect them with services. The report suggests tailored pathways could signpost people to education, employment support or peer support.

The report is explicit that declining any service or conversation should not affect entitlement, and that taking part in family life, education, volunteering or work should not in itself count as evidence of reduced need. It also acknowledges that staying within the OBR forecast is likely to require a rebalancing of awards, with new eligibility criteria subject to independent scrutiny, testing and transitional protection.

The Work Capability Assessment, the Single Gateway and Milburn

The Pathways to Work Green Paper set out the government’s aim to abolish the Work Capability Assessment, with entitlement to the daily living component of PIP passporting people to the Universal Credit health element. That would make PIP the single gateway to health related financial support. The commitment formed part of the review’s terms of reference rather than being a recommendation of the steering group.

The report says the WCA should only be abolished if robust safeguards stop people who cannot work, or whose conditions would worsen through working, from facing work related requirements in Universal Credit. It notes that not all steering group members endorse the commitment and warns that PIP may already be asked to do too much. It calls for an impact assessment of who could lose health related support through Universal Credit, and says the single gateway should only go ahead if it meets the review’s six tests.

For employability providers and colleges delivering adult and community learning, the single gateway would change how disabled learners interact with Universal Credit and work related requirements. The report’s emphasis on referrals and signposting to education and employment support, delivered locally, is likely to bring more of that work towards FE and training providers if it is adopted.

The report names Milburn’s review into young people and work among the related reviews that need to be joined up with Timms, alongside the Casey Commission on adult social care, the Fonagy review into mental health conditions, ADHD and autism, and the Keep Britain Working review. The steering group is clear that joined up coordination does not mean endorsing those reviews, and that their implementation should learn from Timms’ approach to lived experience.

Timms and Milburn point in different directions for under 25s

The two reviews now sit on the same desk, and for young people they do not agree. Milburn’s final report, published on 17 November, proposes replacing PIP for under 25s with two things: an Additional Cost Allowance, not means tested, for young people whose extra costs from disability are significant, established and ongoing, and a local Health and Disability Fund run through his proposed Youth Opportunity Service. He would also abolish the Work Capability Assessment and the Universal Credit health top up for most under 25s, replace them with a means tested Youth Allowance carrying a duty to engage, and apply the changes to existing claimants as well as new ones.

Timms recommends a single reformed PIP for everyone, paid in cash, not means tested, with no conditions attached and with declining support having no effect on entitlement. Only one of its 12 steering group members, Jean-André Prager, argued for conditionality.

The group where the two reports overlap most is the one the Timms evidence shows growing fastest, 16 to 19 year olds. Colleges supporting disabled learners will want to see which approach the government takes when it responds to both.

Where the Steering Group Disagreed

The report records two members’ dissents. Jean-André Prager disagreed with the principle that PIP should remain unconditional, arguing that for certain groups it should be conditional on engagement and participation where reasonable. He also disagreed with the recommendation to coproduce implementation and with the use of disability justice as a framework. Dr Mark Fosbrook raised concerns about flexible cash payments and the safeguards needed if payments are made upfront to vulnerable people.

What Is Still Unclear for the Sector

The report does not set payment rates or the structure of the cash award, and says more work is needed on how regular payments, need based bands and one off payments would combine. It accepts that staying within the OBR forecast is likely to mean rebalancing awards, but the new eligibility criteria are not yet written, so it is not possible to say who would gain or lose.

It does not say who would deliver the local support conversation or how referrals into education and employment support would be funded, so the role for colleges and training providers is undefined. And for learners under 25, whether they would claim a reformed PIP at all depends on what the government decides on Milburn.

What Comes Next?

The government has said it will respond to the wider recommendations in the coming weeks, ahead of a White Paper in the new year and legislation next year. The steering group asks for a formal response setting out which recommendations it accepts, how they will be taken forward and indicative timescales. It recommends that DWP turn accepted recommendations into an implementation programme, separating changes that can be made within the existing system from those needing legislation, and prioritising action that reduces burden and distress in the near term. It also calls for an independent evaluation of the review itself, the first central government review to be produced jointly with disabled people.

The reformed benefit would be introduced gradually, with the pace set by testing rather than a fixed deadline, and with safeguards for existing claimants. The report points to Northern Ireland’s transition payments as an approach to learn from.

For FE, the immediate questions are whether the government accepts the case for independent advocacy and simpler forms beyond the two changes already agreed, and how the locally delivered support offer would link with colleges, training providers and employment support. Because the government will respond to Timms and Milburn together, that response will show both how much of that support is expected to come through education and skills, and whether young disabled learners stay on PIP.