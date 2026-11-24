Universities and colleges across the country will receive a share of £84.5 million, with students benefitting from improved teaching and learning facilities, IT services, campus buildings and infrastructure in the near future.

The capital project and formula funding payments for the financial year 2026-27 will increase the skills, knowledge and career opportunities for many thousands of students, as well as delivering a boost to national growth and to regional economies.

Projects competing for the latest round of funding had to address the government’s national strategy and priority sectors for growth, and meet the needs of local employers and regional economies, as identified in Local Skills Improvement Plans or Skills England’s priorities.

Universities and colleges were also required to demonstrate that their capital projects and expenditure would be well managed, provide value for money and be environmentally sustainable.

From a total of 174 bids, the OfS is providing project funding for 70 universities and colleges, with the following as examples.

Askham Bryan College has been awarded more than £350,000 to refurbish two laboratories within its science centre, used for the teaching of agriculture, animal biosciences, ecology and other land-based subjects. The upgraded facilities and specialist equipment will be playing a key role in meeting both regional and national employer needs, and those of communities, for advanced skills in sustainable land management and conservation.

Harlow College, receiving more than £980,000, will buy specialist equipment for its aeronautical engineering higher education courses at Stansted Airport College (STAC, which is part of Harlow College). The funding will pay for industry-standard aerodynamics, avionics and flight-control systems to support delivery of Level 4 and 5 provision in Aeronautical Engineering for England. This means students will train on the same kinds of systems they will meet in the workplace.

The University of East London has been awarded £1.6 million to expand its careers-first teaching in health and social care. Alongside its Neighbourhood Health Hub, facilities are set to include a new simulated children’s hospital ward, an occupational therapy suite, a podiatry clinic, an additional rehabilitation gym and a re-equipped exercise science laboratory. Students will be able to master industry-standard technology while gaining experience in authentic clinical environments.

The University of Huddersfield will use its £2 million funding to create a dedicated cyber security laboratory, helping to meet the urgent requirement for skills in the UK’s defence and digital technologies sectors. The lab will allow students to have plenty of hands-on exposure to latest technologies in the form of digital forensics equipment and security software.

David Smy, OfS’s Deputy Director of Enabling Regulation, said:

“The standard of bids was very high, making for another extremely competitive process. We heard about all sorts of exciting new projects being planned by universities and colleges across the country, many of which can immediately be launched. These projects cover a wide range of key subject areas, from the creative industries to healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, science and digital technology.

“Having access to brand new, or vastly improved, facilities means that students’ learning, both now and in future generations, will be greatly enhanced. This substantial investment is helping to drive economic growth and, above all, will enable students to acquire the advanced range of skills they will need in today’s workplaces.”