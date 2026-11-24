The clean energy transition is a jobs opportunity for the Liverpool City Region, and local people must be trained to take those jobs, a summit in Liverpool heard last week.

More than £4 billion has been invested in wind power across the region since 2015, and over 30,000 people already work in clean energy. Employers, educators and policymakers met at the Rum Warehouse at Stanley Dock on Monday 16 November to discuss how to train the workforce needed for the next wave of growth.

Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, opened the summit. He said:

“The move to clean energy is not simply about the environmental challenge. It’s about economic opportunity: creating new industries, attracting investment and, most importantly, creating good jobs across our city region.”

Pledges, not donations

The City of Liverpool College hosted the first Clean Energy Skills Summit, organised with TASK Contract Solutions and Peel Waters and sponsored by City Electrical Factors (CEF).

Rather than asking for donations, the College invited employers to pledge apprenticeships and work placements for young people across the city region. Employers also told the College which skills they are struggling to find, and the College will use their answers to shape its clean energy courses.

Colin Salmon, Executive Director of Apprenticeships, Sustainable Technologies and Higher Technical Education at The City of Liverpool College, hosted the summit. He said:

“Liverpool has always been at the forefront of industrial development and technological innovation in the UK, and it finds itself in that same position again now, at the heart of the clean energy transformation. We want to be the driving force behind that transformation, and a leading voice helping to set the agenda.”

Doubling the number of students in training

The College is one of just five Clean Energy Technical Excellence Colleges in the UK and one of two in Northern England. Its new £1 million Clean Energy Technical Excellence Centre at The Construction Academy at Liverpool Waters officially opens this month and is understood to be the first of its kind in the UK.

The centre is expected to double student numbers at The Construction Academy, which welcomed almost 250 students in its first year.

Built by TASK in just 14 weeks, it uses solar, wind and battery storage to power the entire site. Students work on the live systems that supply their own campus. Electrical students, for example, install and refit the solar panels that power their classrooms.

Traditional skills, new technology

The Skills panel tackled the crucial question: who will actually do these jobs? Chaired by Andy King of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, it brought together the College’s Dr Lynn Borthwick, Sean Keyes of Sutcliffe, Matt Breakwell of Kimpton and Alan Neale of ECITB.

Alan Neale cut through the jargon, arguing that the new jobs will draw on familiar trades:

“There isn’t a separate thing called green skills. There’s a demand for traditional skills, with additional skills for the new technology. At the end of the day, a pipe is a pipe. What matters is building transferable skills, so we grow a workforce that can move across a whole range of sectors.”

For Dr Borthwick, the challenge is reaching everyone. Retraining must include existing workers as well as school leavers, she said, as traditional roles evolve and merge.

Sean Keyes and Matt Breakwell both spoke passionately about the industry’s gender imbalance, warning that talent is being left on the table. Many girls never consider construction and technical careers, they said, because schools and parents rarely present them as options.

Big employers set net zero targets

A panel on large organisations heard that NHS England is targeting net zero by 2040, while Jaguar Land Rover, one of the region’s biggest employers, aims to reach net zero by 2039. Florence Salberter, Regional Skills Adviser at Historic England, also reminded the room that clean energy skills aren’t just for new builds. Heritage buildings and historic restorations need them too, as older properties are adapted to become more energy efficient.

The programme also included Gerald Neider-Westermann of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the safe disposal of nuclear waste, and Lee Delaney, Head of Estate at the North West Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, on making its estate more sustainable. The Technology session examined keeping the North’s power supply reliable, including the role of battery storage and grid flexibility.