A new partnership between @BordersCollege, Edinburgh Napier University, Queen Margaret University, and Scottish Rural College (SRUC) is exploring how more degree opportunities could be made available in the Borders.

Supported by the Scottish Funding Council’s Public Services Reform programme, the project will explore how colleges and universities can work together to create clearer routes into degree study, helping people access higher education closer to home while supporting the skills needs of employers across the region.

The initiative will consider how future degree study in the Borders could support school pupils planning their next steps, college students looking to continue their studies, adults returning to education and professionals seeking to develop their skills, qualifications or careers. It will also explore how more flexible approaches to learning could make degree study more accessible for people balancing work, family and other commitments.

The partnership has already begun work with employers to understand the qualifications and expertise needed across sectors that are important to the Borders economy, including rural and land-based industries, helping to build and retain the talent needed for future prosperity.

Pete Smith, Principal and Chief Executive at Borders College, said:

“This partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to shape the future of higher education in the Scottish Borders and is a key element of our strategy at Borders College. By working with learners, employers and our university partners, we aim to create accessible pathways to degree study, tailored to local needs and supporting the long-term success of the region.”

As part of the project, the partners are inviting school pupils, students, employers and people considering a return to education to share their views on future degree opportunities in the Borders. Feedback will help shape the next phase of the project and inform future plans.

Borders College offers a wide range of learning opportunities and courses across various disciplines. So, whether you’re interested in vocational training, professional development, or pursuing higher education, the College provides options to suit different interests and career paths.

The College has a reputation for delivering industry-relevant training programmes. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with employers and industry experts to ensure students acquire the skills and knowledge required in the job market. This practical approach enhances employability prospects for graduates.