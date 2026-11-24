Leading apprenticeship provider JTL has officially opened its brand-new technical training centre in Tyneside, following a £2 million investment to expand high-quality electrical and plumbing and heating apprenticeship training across the North East.

The centre, located at Teamvale House, Colmet Court in Gateshead, was formally opened at a launch event by Sharon Hodgson MP, alongside Chris Claydon, JTL’s Chief Executive and Sir John Low, Chair of the JTL Board, as well as employers, industry stakeholders, local skills representatives, suppliers, and school pupils from Emmanuel College.

The investment has created a modern, industry-led training for the area, designed to deliver hands-on apprenticeship training across both disciplines and assist employers in the region to develop the skilled electricians and plumbing and heating engineers their businesses need – helping to meet national infrastructure and clean energy demands.

The centre currently has capacity to train 320 apprentices each year, directly supporting the regional economy and giving young people Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEETs) a practical route into skilled work, contributing to the Milburn Review’s ambition to bring the NEET rate down across the UK. It features modern classrooms, a fully equipped practical workshop, enhanced Inspection and Testing facilities, and specialist areas to support End Point Assessment (EPA) preparation.

Guests were welcomed to the centre for networking and centre tours, before Sharon Hodgson MP arrived to tour the facilities, meet JTL apprentices and training staff, and take part in the official opening ceremony, which included a wire-cutting to formally declare the centre open. Local employers also took part in a roundtable discussion led by Sharon Hodgson on meeting the North East’s skills needs, where they discussed the role the new centre can play in connecting young people in the region with local employers, and how apprenticeships can support the Milburn Review’s aim of getting more young people into sustained work.

The event gave employers and young people the opportunity to find out about starting an apprenticeship and to learn more about how JTL supports businesses with recruitment and training.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Gateshead South, said:

“It was a pleasure to formally open JTL’s new training centre here in Tyneside. High-quality technical training like this is vital to giving young people in the North East a genuine route into skilled, well-paid careers, and to making sure local employers have the electricians and tradespeople they need for the future. Getting more young people into work, education or training is central to this Labour Government’s plans, and that depends on providers and local employers working together to create real opportunities, as JTL is doing here.

“I was delighted to meet some of the apprentices and employers who will benefit from this investment, and I look forward to seeing the centre go from strength to strength.”

Chris Claydon, JTL’s Chief Executive, said:

“The opening of our new Tyneside centre reflects JTL’s long-term commitment to investing in the North East and to the skilled trades that underpin the region’s economy. The Milburn Review has made clear that too many young people are being left without a route into work, and apprenticeships offer a paid, structured path into a skilled career. By giving apprentices access to industry-standard facilities on their doorstep, we’re helping to address the skills shortages affecting electrical and plumbing & heating, while supporting the UK’s wider ambitions on housing, infrastructure and the transition to clean energy.

“We’re grateful to Sharon Hodgson for her continued support for apprenticeships in the North East, and to the employers and partners who make this training possible.”

JTL’s own analysis shows the scale of the challenge facing both trades. The UK’s electrical workforce has fallen by around a quarter since 2018 and is projected to fall by a further 32% by 2038 without action, while the plumbing and heating workforce has fallen by 16% over the same period and is projected to decline by a further 30% by 2039.

JTL’s new Tyneside training centre is now open and welcoming apprentices and employersfrom across the region, supporting the development of a skilled workforce to meet growing demand linked to the North East’s housing, infrastructure and clean energy ambitions.