New white paper, produced in collaboration with Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), University of Warwick calls for urgent action for workforce competence assurance outside the factory gates to support the safe adoption of increasingly intelligent vehicle technologies

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) launched Whole-Life Vehicle Safety: Competence Assurance for the Age of Intelligent Vehicles at a parliamentary event in Westminster on 23rd November 2026. The white paper was developed by the IMI in collaboration with Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), University of Warwick.

The launch was attended by Nick Connor, CEO of the IMI, Greg Smith MP, Shadow Minister for Transport, Dr Ben Silverstone, Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), University of Warwick and parliamentarians and industry stakeholders. It marks the next stage in the IMI’s ongoing engagement with government, regulators, manufacturers, insurers, educators and employers to ensure that the UK has a competent, skilled workforce ready to support fast-evolving safety-critical automotive technologies. These include electric and hydrogen vehicles, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connected and software-defined vehicles, cybersecurity and automated driving.

The paper argues that vehicle safety does not end at the factory gate. Regulation of how vehicles are built and approved has advanced significantly, but the IMI and WMG believe that far less attention has been paid to the competence of the people who service, repair, calibrate and update those vehicles once they are on the road. An incorrectly calibrated ADAS camera or an incomplete high-voltage isolation may not be immediately apparent, yet could compromise safety at a critical moment. The paper draws on expertise in workforce development, automotive technology, industrial strategy, and public policy to inform discussion.

Nick Connor, CEO of the IMI, said:

“The vehicles on our roads are changing faster than at any time in the industry’s history. Electrification, new fuels, connectivity, cybersecurity and autonomous driving all bring huge benefits, but only if the people looking after these vehicles have the skills to do so safely. The aim of our new white paper is to ensure that workforce competence is given the attention it requires to keep pace with technology. The IMI will keep bringing government, industry and educators together so that motorists can be confident that the work done on their vehicles is done competently, for the whole life of the vehicle.”

Greg Smith MP, Shadow Minister for Transport said:

“I welcome the publication of the white paper and the important discussion it brings to whole-life vehicle safety. As vehicles become increasingly advanced, ensuring technicians have the skills, training, and expertise to maintain these technologies safely is essential. Public confidence in vehicle safety depends not only the technology itself, but on the competence of the people maintaining it.”

Rt Hon Richard Holden MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, who attended the IMI’s roundtable on workforce skills and competence earlier this year, said:

“New vehicle technologies have the potential to make our roads safer and our economy stronger, but consumers, insurers and the wider industry all need confidence that the people repairing and maintaining them have the right skills and training. The IMI is shining a spotlight on the regulatory gap that currently exists – and which is only likely to grow as vehicles become more technologically advanced. I welcome the IMI and WMG’s work in continuing this conversation with a practical, proportionate set of proposals that build on what already works rather than adding unnecessary red tape. Getting the skills right for the hundreds of thousands of people who keep Britain moving must be part of any serious transport policy.”

Dr Ben Silverstone, Head of Skills Policy and Strategy at Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), University of Warwick, said:

“Modern vehicles are increasingly defined by their software, sensors and powertrains, with many systems being updated and needing calibration long after they leave the factory. Safety therefore depends as much on the people who maintain them as on how they were built. Working with the IMI, we have set out how product assurance and people assurance can operate as one system, so that the UK can lead internationally in the safe adoption of intelligent vehicles.”

The skills challenge is substantial. IMI forecasts suggest that by 2035, demand could exceed supply by more than 43,000 EV-qualified technicians and 190,000 ADAS-qualified technicians.

The white paper proposes a proportionate approach that builds on existing qualifications, manufacturer training and professional recognition.

Its recommendations include:

a National Competence Assurance Strategy, developed by government with industry

a cross-sector competence assurance forum which the IMI is ready to convene

common principles for recognising, maintaining and evidencing competence, underpinned by Continuous Professional Development (CPD)

better maintenance records for safety-critical work

targeted support for employers, particularly SMEs, to invest in upskilling the existing workforce

Whole-Life Vehicle Safety: Competence Assurance for the Age of Intelligent Vehicles is a policy discussion paper from the IMI with contributions from WMG. Contributors: Angela Barnard (IMI), Dr Ben Silverstone (WMG, University of Warwick) and Hayley Pells (IMI).