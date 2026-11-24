In 2024, Education Partnership North East’s (EPNE) apprenticeship provision was judged Outstanding by Ofsted, with inspectors praising the group’s strong contribution to meeting regional skills needs.

Today, EPNE works with more than 600 employers, supports over 1,600 apprentices and has the third highest achievement rate for a general further education college in the country according to the latest National Achievement Rates Tables published by the Department for Education. Its employer-informed curriculum contributes an estimated £400 million to the North East economy each year, helping businesses address skills shortages while creating life-changing opportunities for learners.

These achievements tell an impressive story: significant milestones in a remarkable journey of transformation, but not the destination.

Recovery and resilience

When Sunderland College merged with Northumberland College in 2019 to form the regional college group EPNE, it inherited an apprenticeship provision that required fundamental change. While Sunderland College’s offer was successful and robust, the situation further north was in stark contrast.

Northumberland College’s achievement rate had fallen to just 52% – well below the national average. Quality was inconsistent and employer confidence was low.

To achieve its ambition of strengthening communities, raising aspirations and meeting the skills needs of employers across the North East, EPNE needed an apprenticeship provision capable of delivering consistently high-quality outcomes across a region with a wide range of diverse industries.

Every programme was reviewed and parts of the apprenticeship offer were scaled back as clear principles were established to improve standards which, in time, would support learners and employers and deliver sustainable growth.

A quality-first approach to learner success

Focus shifted from recruiting as many apprentices as possible in Northumberland to ensuring every learner had the opportunity to succeed. Performance management was strengthened, internal systems introduced, and data was used not simply to report performance but to improve it.

At EPNE, apprenticeships are a key mechanism for social mobility, helping people from all backgrounds access sustainable employment, develop technical expertise and progress into meaningful careers.

Learner progress was monitored continuously, enabling EPNE’s apprenticeship team, supported by a network of dedicated Trainer Assessors, to identify concerns early before small issues became withdrawals or unsuccessful outcomes.

Rebuilding employer trust was equally important. Following the merger there had been difficult conversations with businesses whose experience of the apprenticeship provision had not always met expectations. Repairing those relationships required openness, honesty and, above all, high-quality delivery.

Employers were no longer viewed as customers; they became partners in shaping EPNE’s apprenticeship provision, ensuring the curriculum reflected the skills they, and the regional economy, genuinely needed.

This shift from transactional relationships to genuine partnership has enabled employers to play a central role in shaping skills provision while creating opportunities for local people to access rewarding careers.

Gemma Taylor, Workforce Development and Education Manager at South Tyneside & Sunderland NHS Trust, said:

“We have worked with EPNE for around 10 years and have developed an excellent partnership with them. They are always responsive to our needs. We are facing skills shortages in a number of areas, and we are working with the apprenticeship team to create routeways for the local community and students to access opportunities both in the short and longer term.”

Engineering and manufacturing, construction and housing, health and social care, education, business, digital and land-based sectors were prioritised to create a provision that responded to labour market demand within growth and foundational economy sectors.

Working closely with employers has also enabled EPNE to develop tailored training solutions that respond directly to changing workforce requirements and support long-term business growth.

Jeff Hope, Manufacturing Director UK&I Decorative Paints at AkzoNobel said:

“The team at EPNE consistently work closely with AkzoNobel to develop bespoke training courses tailored to our specific industry needs. Through both apprenticeships and engineering skills bootcamps, we have been able to address a wide range of key areas such as technician engineering, lean manufacturing and trainer development ensuring our workforce remains highly skilled and future ready. Their collaborative approach has supported our overall business strategy, development objectives as well as strengthened our talent pipeline.”

Another significant change was placing greater emphasis on matching the right learner with the right programme and with the right employer. High-quality information, advice and guidance became central to recruitment, helping applicants understand both the opportunities and commitment involved in completing an apprenticeship.

In instances where this was not the best route, learners were supported to consider alternative pathways rather than being recruited to increase numbers.

Strengthening partnerships

Partnership working has been another defining feature. Close collaboration with end-point assessment organisations such as NCFE has helped apprentices move efficiently through Gateway and into assessment, while maintaining consistently high standards.

Every apprentice takes part in a formal three-way review involving their assessor and employer. Together they measure progress against the occupational standard, discuss any remaining development needs and agree that the apprentice is fully prepared for their assessment.

These conversations have strengthened employer engagement, created shared accountability for learner success, and supported EPNE’s ambition to build a strong apprenticeship provision across the North East, with each partner sharing a commitment to quality and positive learner outcomes.

This collaborative approach has helped establish trusted, long-term relationships with employers, ensuring apprenticeship delivery remains responsive to industry needs while creating meaningful opportunities for learners.

For employers, the benefits are felt not only through apprenticeship delivery, but through wider skills development initiatives and a responsive approach to workforce planning.

Jennifer Lloyd, Learning and Development Senior Controller at Nissan, said:

“EPNE’s support for the apprentice is exemplary. The group steers Nissan in the right direction in terms of safeguarding and the options available to apprentices, and their response timing is second to none.

“The impact of EPNE and Nissan working together is significant, not only in the delivery of the standards for our traditional apprentices, but also for our Nissan Skills Academy. Where there have been gaps identified in knowledge and skills that we require as a business, EPNE have worked to ensure they flex and meet the needs of our business.”

The strength of our provision is also reflected in the people delivering it. Trainer Assessors work with manageable caseloads, allowing them to develop meaningful relationships with both apprentices and employers. This continuity means learners receive personalised support throughout their apprenticeship, while employers have a consistent point of contact who understands both their workforce needs and their apprentice’s progress.

No learner left behind

Recognising the barriers faced by many learners across the North East, EPNE worked closely with schools, Jobcentre Plus, community organisations and businesses to widen participation. Those with additional learning needs, care experience or from disadvantaged backgrounds received enhanced mentoring, tailored support and reasonable adjustments to give them every opportunity to thrive in their apprenticeship, lives and careers.

A regional leader in apprenticeships

As confidence and quality increased, growth followed naturally. Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, apprentice numbers increased by 32% to more than 1,600 while achievement rates rose to 82.3% – 16.6 percentage points above the national average of 65.7% – and employer satisfaction reached 98%, as EPNE established itself as one of the largest apprenticeship providers in the North East.

The Ofsted Outstanding judgement in 2025 reflected years of careful planning, difficult decisions and a commitment to doing the basics exceptionally well. More importantly, it recognised the impact EPNE’s apprenticeships are having across the region in helping employers recruit and retain skilled staff, supporting economic growth and providing learners with meaningful, sustained employment opportunities.

Six years on from the merger, EPNE’s apprenticeship provision is unrecognisable. Driven by strong systems leadership, trusted and highly valued employer partnerships, and a commitment to empowering learners to succeed, the group’s journey is still evolving.

As apprenticeship numbers continue to grow and employer demand increases, the challenge now is to maintain high standards and ensure quality remains at the heart of every decision.