University Centre Leeds has been awarded £5,000 through the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Outreach Fund, supported by the Chemists’ Community Fund, to deliver an innovative programme with Key Stage 4 students.

Caffeine Lab, a chemistry research programme, will be delivered as part of the University Centre Leeds Chemistry Academy. The programme will engage students who are less likely to progress to higher education, using familiar products such as tea, coffee and soft drinks to explore chemistry research. It will aim to inspire interest in chemistry, raise aspirations towards the chemical sciences and develop confidence in practical science and research.

The programme will take an ethical, research-led approach to exploring the drinks young people consume, how ingredients can be measured and analysed, and whether claims can be supported by scientific evidence. Students will investigate caffeine, sugar and other product components, developing their understanding of concentration, measurement, separation and analytical techniques. They will question information presented on packaging and marketing, develop research questions and use scientific evidence to test their findings.

The project is informed by the RSC’s Chemistry for All research, particularly the value of hands-on practical experiences, connecting chemistry to everyday life and providing sustained engagement. The four-week programme will combine school-based activities with a university laboratory experience, opportunities to work with academic staff and interaction with student ambassadors.

Laura Macgregor, Group Access and Participation Manager, said:

“We are so grateful for this funding. The generous support from the RSC Outreach Fund, supported by the Chemists’ Community Fund, will allow us to engage local Key Stage 4 students from groups underrepresented in science-based higher education and support future study and careers in STEM.”

The project is designed to create long-term impact beyond the initial Caffeine Lab programme. The investment in a reusable mobile chemistry outreach kit will provide University Centre Leeds with a permanent resource that can be used throughout the academic year, enabling practical chemistry to be delivered in a wider range of schools and settings.

It will provide a tested model for research-led outreach that can be refined through delivery and subsequently adapted for different audiences. This could include investigations linked to other areas of chemistry, health, sport, the environment or everyday products, allowing the resource to remain relevant to different groups and curriculum contexts.

University Centre Leeds is a member of Luminate Education Group. Its work includes both delivering higher education courses and training and supporting the work of the Group’s further education (FE) colleges in Leeds, Harrogate and Keighley.