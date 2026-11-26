Keeping buildings warm in winter and cool in summer accounts for a significant proportion of the UK’s energy use. As insulation standards continue to improve, attention is turning to one of the last hidden sources of heat loss: thermal bridges.

These weak points occur when structural elements such as balconies or steel connections pass through a building’s insulated envelope, allowing heat to escape more easily. While often hidden from view, they can have a significant impact on a building’s energy performance.

Helping the construction industry understand and reduce these losses was the focus of a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) between the University of Salford and engineering specialist Farrat.

Building on pioneering research at the University’s Energy House Labs, the partnership transformed research into practical tools that help designers improve building performance from the earliest stages of a project.

Turning research into practical solutions

Farrat designs and manufactures specialist components known as structural thermal breaks, which reduce heat escaping through structural connections in buildings.

Working alongside a dedicated KTP Associate, Hamid Narei, researchers from the University of Salford combined advanced modelling with experimental testing to better understand why the thermal performance of some buildings does not always match design expectations.

The project developed new modelling tools and a specialist consultancy service, giving architects, designers and engineers greater confidence when assessing complex construction details before buildings are constructed.

Alongside these technical advances, the partnership produced an industry white paper that shared best practice across the construction sector and reinforced Farrat’s reputation as a technical leader in thermal performance.

Adapting to industry challenges

Like much of the construction sector, the project took place during a period of significant regulatory change.

The original plan involved gathering data from live construction sites, but limited access meant the team needed to rethink their approach. Instead, they used the University’s specialist testing facilities to generate robust experimental data, strengthening the modelling work while keeping the project on track.

By adapting to changing circumstances, the partnership continued delivering valuable insights despite wider uncertainty across the industry.

Building a partnership with lasting impact

The benefits of the partnership extend well beyond the original project.

For Farrat, the KTP created new technical expertise, practical modelling tools and a specialist consultancy offer that helps customers design more energy-efficient buildings with greater confidence.

For the University of Salford, the project has strengthened Energy House Labs’ expertise in thermal bridging, supporting wider research into retrofit, low-carbon housing and the Future Homes Standard.

The knowledge generated through the partnership is also shaping teaching. Students on the University’s MSc Sustainable Buildings programme now use the project as a real-world case study, giving them practical insight into one of the construction sector’s emerging challenges.

Perhaps most importantly, the KTP has established a lasting partnership between the University and Farrat. The organisations now collaborate through research projects, student placements and innovation activities under a formal Memorandum of Understanding, creating opportunities that continue well beyond the lifetime of the KTP.

Susan Suttle, Knowledge Transfer Adviser Innovate UK Business Connect, said:

“This is an excellent example of how a Knowledge Transfer Partnership can turn world-class academic expertise into practical, commercially valuable solutions for industry. The collaboration between the University of Salford and Farrat has not only helped address a real challenge for the construction sector, but has also created lasting capability, new services and a stronger platform for future innovation.

“It is great to see the partnership recognised with a ‘Very Good’ grading from Innovate UK, reflecting the commitment and impact delivered by everyone involved.”

As the construction industry continues to focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving building performance, partnerships like this show how research can deliver practical solutions to real-world challenges.

By bringing together academic expertise and industry knowledge, the University of Salford and Farrat are helping create buildings that lose less heat, use less energy and are better prepared for the future.

Professor Mandy Parkinson, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor for Knowledge Exchange at the University of Salford, said:

“These partnerships demonstrate what can be achieved when academia and industry come together to tackle complex challenges. Working closely with our partners, we are driving innovation, supporting business growth and creating positive impact across the region.”