East Sussex College Group has successfully completed its matrix Standard accreditation review, recognising the support it provides to students and apprentices as they make decisions about their education, training and future careers.

From helping young people find the right course and settle into college to supporting apprentices as they begin their training, the College’s information, advice and guidance services play an important role in helping learners take their next steps.

The Matrix Standard is an international quality standard for organisations that deliver information, advice and guidance (IAG), either as their main purpose or as part of their wider services. It benchmarks organisations against best practice in areas including leadership, service delivery and continuous improvement.

The College’s accreditation was awarded following a three-day assessment across its campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes. The review included interviews with 39 members of staff, 20 students and apprentices, and three external partners to assess student support and apprenticeship onboarding.

The final report highlighted the College’s commitment to understanding individual needs, helping students overcome barriers to education and building strong partnerships with schools, employers and local organisations.

One example commended the College’s tailored transition support for young people who may need additional help preparing for college. This can include quieter campus tours, subject tasters and individual support to find the right study programme. Of those who engaged with this additional support, 100% went on to enrol.

The review also recognised the range of information and guidance available to students, from careers advice and progression planning to opportunities to meet employers and explore different career routes. Apprentices interviewed as part of the assessment said the information they received during onboarding was clear and helpful, supporting them to make considered choices about their training.

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service for The Growth Company, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for East Sussex College Group and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available. The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organisations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, East Sussex College Group is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

Commenting on the accreditation, Rebecca Conroy, Principal and CEO of East Sussex College Group, said:

“Renewing our matrix Standard accreditation is a great achievement and recognises the commitment of colleagues across the College to providing students and apprentices with the information, advice and support they need to make informed decisions about their future.

“I’m particularly pleased that the assessment recognised the strength of our partnerships and the work taking place across our campuses. Thank you to everyone involved for the part they play in helping our students and apprentices move forward.”

The accreditation is valid until October 2029, with the College continuing to review and improve its services throughout this period.