University Centre Middlesbrough (UCM), part of Middlesbrough College, celebrated the achievements of 150 graduates at its annual graduation ceremony, held at Middlesbrough Town Hall on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

The special occasion brought together almost 700 graduates, family members, friends, staff and guests to recognise the hard work, dedication and determination of students completing their higher education qualifications.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for graduates across a range of subject areas, highlighting the opportunities to achieve university-level qualifications while studying locally.

Zoe Lewis CBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Middlesbrough College, opened the ceremony with a welcome address, congratulating graduates on their achievements and recognising their commitment throughout their studies.

The event also welcomed Mark Wells, Head of Engineering at AV Dawson, as guest of honour, who delivered an inspirational speech to graduates and guests, sharing insights from his professional experience and encouraging students as they prepare for the next chapter of their careers.

Among those celebrating was Stephen Smithies, UCM’s 2026 Valedictorian, who graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Engineering (Electrical and Electronic Engineering) through The Open University.

As Valedictorian, Stephen took to the stage to address fellow graduates and guests, reflecting on the occasion’s significance and the achievements of this year’s graduating class.

Stephen Smithies, Engineering Manager for Teesside at Biffa Waste Services and graduation valedictorian, said:

“Nine years ago, I started my journey at Biffa as a Shift Electrician, and I never imagined I would be standing here today as both a university graduate and an Engineering Manager.

“Studying at Middlesbrough College alongside my career has allowed me to develop my knowledge, build my confidence and continue to progress professionally. The support and encouragement of my lecturers throughout my studies have been invaluable.

“I hope my journey inspires others to recognise that higher education can open doors and create new opportunities, whatever stage of life or career they are at. Where you start does not define how far you can go. Never underestimate your potential, never stop learning and never be afraid to take the next step.”

The celebrations also recognised outstanding student achievements through five Special Recognition Awards, sponsored by UCM’s valued employer and education partners, including AV Dawson, Quorn, Smith & Friends Estate Agents, Holiday Inn Express Middlesbrough and The Open University. The following students were presented separately following the graduation ceremony.

2026 UCM Valedictoria Award – Stephen Smithies

Outstanding Achievement Award – Daniel Merser

Outstanding Achievement Award – Joel Routh

Contribution to Student Life Award – McKenzie Green

Student Endeavour Award – Jolie Grimwood

Student Endeavour Award winner Jolie Grimwood, 22, from Redcar, was the only woman to graduate with a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Engineering (Electrical and Electronic Engineering).

Recognised for her unwavering determination and perseverance, Jolie was inspired by her father to pursue a career in engineering and achieved an impressive 2:1. Her father sadly passed away in November 2025.

Jolie said:

“There were so many times when I thought about giving up, so graduating today feels incredible. The staff at University Centre Middlesbrough genuinely care about you as a person, not just as a student, and my advice to others is never be afraid to ask for support.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and excited to pursue my ambition of working for National Grid.”

The awards highlighted exceptional achievements and reflected the strong relationships between University Centre Middlesbrough and organisations across the region.

Adding a special touch to this year’s celebrations, UCM also invited local primary school pupils to take part in an Inspirational Design Contest, aimed at raising aspirations and inspiring the next generation to consider higher education.

Pupils from local schools, including Hemlington Hall Academy, part of Lingfield Trust, and Sunnyside School, were encouraged to create designs inspired by achievement, ambition and success.

The winning artwork was featured on the back cover of the official graduation brochure, with two runners-up showcased on the inside back page.

Representatives from Lingfield Trust joined the celebrations alongside five Year 6 pupils, who had the opportunity to experience the graduation ceremony and see first-hand what can be achieved through higher education.

After the ceremony, the pupils were invited onto the stage to be photographed with their winning entries, creating a memorable moment and helping inspire their future ambitions.

Zoe Lewis CBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Middlesbrough College, said:

“Graduation is always a special occasion, and it’s fantastic to come together to celebrate the achievements of our students.

“Every graduate has their own journey, and reaching this milestone is a testament to their hard work, determination and ambition. Whether they’re looking to take the next step in their career, pursue further study or explore new opportunities, they should be incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished.

“It’s also wonderful to see local primary school pupils joining us for this year’s celebrations. By giving young people the opportunity to experience such an important occasion, we hope to inspire them to aim high and recognise the opportunities that education can open up.

“At University Centre Middlesbrough, we’re passionate about making higher education accessible to our local communities, and I’d like to congratulate all of our graduates as they take their next steps.”

University Centre Middlesbrough offers a range of flexible, affordable and career-focused higher education programmes, enabling students to gain recognised university-level qualifications without having to move away from the region.

With smaller class sizes, dedicated tutor support and strong links with industry, UCM provides a supportive learning environment designed to equip students with the knowledge, confidence and practical skills needed to succeed.

The annual graduation ceremony reflects UCM’s continued commitment to widening access to higher education, supporting local talent and helping people across Teesside achieve their academic and career ambitions.