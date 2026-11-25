COLEG Cambria was crowned College of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony, with one of its leading lecturers recognised among the UK’s best.

The college secured the top honour at the VTCT Skills Excellence Awards 2026, held at Rugby College, while Kelly Pasicznyk, Hairdressing Lecturer and Equity Specialist at Deeside, was highly commended for Educator of the Year.

The double success comes a year after Cambria launched its pioneering Cosmetology Centre at Deeside and builds on a series of national accolades for its hair and beauty provision.

Organised by VTCT Skills, the awards recognise exceptional student support, achievement, innovative teaching and positive contributions to communities and industry.

The organisation says: “People and their aspirations are at the heart of everything we do at VTCT Skills – we want to empower our learners and institutions to achieve more and move forward with clarity and confidence.”

Vicky Edwards, Vice Principal of Technical Studies, said: “To be named College of the Year is an incredible achievement and reflects the hard work, passion and commitment of our staff.

“We have invested in creating inspiring environments for our learners and colleagues, and to see that recognised nationally is fantastic.

“Kelly’s recognition is equally deserved, and I want to thank everyone who has supported us. We now have our fingers crossed for the upcoming Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards and Professional Beauty Awards.”

The success follows recognition at the Concept Hair Recognition Awards, where Hair Technician Jackie Holland won Unsung Hero and Julie Guzzo received the Services to the Industry Award.

Cambria’s Deeside campus was also shortlisted for Services to the Industry, while Wrexham Yale reached the finals in two categories.

At the heart of the college’s success is its state-of-the-art Cosmetology Centre, developed over two years to combine professional training with specialist hair, beauty and wellbeing services.

Designed to support people living with cancer, dementia, autism and other complex conditions, the facility provides an inclusive environment where learners gain practical experience while helping people who may otherwise struggle to access treatments.

Kelly, who helped develop the centre alongside Beauty Therapy Lecturer and Equity Specialist Esther Leigh, said: “To be highly commended nationally is a huge honour, especially alongside the college winning such an important award.

“The centre has given our learners opportunities to develop their confidence, skills and understanding of people’s individual needs. Seeing the difference we’re making is incredibly rewarding.”

Julie Guzzo, Curriculum Director of Technical Studies, added: “This recognition celebrates far more than our facilities. It’s about the experiences we provide, the opportunities we create and the commitment of our staff to helping every learner succeed.

“We’ve worked hard to bring education, industry and the community closer together, and these awards show the impact of that approach.”