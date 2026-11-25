NPTC Group of Colleges has reaffirmed its commitment to preventing violence against women and girls by marking White Ribbon Day 2026. The College continues to champion gender equality, raise awareness and encourage collective action to challenge harmful attitudes and behaviours.

This year’s White Ribbon Day theme is It Takes All of Us. We’re asking everyone to play their part by challenging, or refusing to laugh along with, sexist comments, jokes and offhand remarks that can too easily be brushed off. This year’s campaign focuses on the everyday attitudes and behaviours that can normalise sexism. Comments, jokes and “banter” can seem small in isolation, but when they are laughed off or left unchallenged, they can reinforce the idea that this is acceptable.

Communication teams have an important role in helping people recognise those moments, understand why they matter and feel more confident doing something about them. Our campaign message is that violence against women and girls doesn’t come out of nowhere. It starts with “Just a joke.” “Just a bit of banter.” “Just boys being boys.” We’ve all heard the excuses. If we keep laughing it off or saying nothing, we’re helping to make it seem like it’s okay. Sometimes it’s as simple as saying “come on, leave it”, calling out sexist content, or speaking up when a group chat goes too far. If nobody challenges it, nothing changes. It Takes All of Us.

To mark the occasion, designated awareness and engagement areas were established within main reception spaces across NPTC Group of Colleges sites. Working alongside external partner organisations, staff and students came together to provide information, encourage discussion and highlight the support available for those affected by gender-based violence.

Members of the College’s Senior Leadership Team attended Neath College, Afan College, Brecon Beacons College and Newtown College, where they made the White Ribbon pledge and demonstrated the College’s ongoing commitment to creating safe, inclusive environments for all learners, staff and communities.

Speaking about the importance of supporting the White Ribbon movement, NPTC Group of Colleges Principal and CEO Catherine Lewis said:

“Supporting the White Ribbon charity is a powerful way to take a stand against gender-based violence. White Ribbon encourages men specifically to challenge harmful attitudes, behaviours and stereotypes that perpetuate violence and inequality. By getting involved, men can actively promote respect, equality and healthy relationships, becoming role models for others in their communities.

“Wearing the White Ribbon symbolises a commitment to never condone or remain silent about violence towards women. It is a pledge to create a culture of accountability and empathy. Participating in awareness campaigns, speaking out against toxic masculinity and educating others about consent and respect are essential actions that men can take.

“This commitment is also reflected in the work the College has undertaken around peer-on-peer abuse, helping to reinforce that harmful or abusive behaviour must never be normalised, dismissed as banter or left unchallenged. By building awareness and encouraging people to recognise and speak out against these behaviours, we can help create a safer and more respectful culture for everyone.”

NPTC Group of Colleges is encouraging students, staff and members of the wider community to support the campaign and play their part in creating a future free from violence, abuse and discrimination.