Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has achieved international recognition after winning three prestigious Awards of Excellence at the 2026 World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP) World Congress in Nairobi, Kenya.

The WFCP Awards of Excellence celebrate outstanding individuals, institutions and initiatives that are making a significant impact in professional and technical education across the world, recognising innovation, leadership and excellence across the sector.

During the awards ceremony, the College received Gold awards for Mental Health and Wellbeing Leadership and Sustainable Development (SDG Integration), alongside a Silver award for Global Engagement and Partnership Excellence.

The awards recognise the College’s commitment to supporting student wellbeing, embedding sustainable practices across the organisation and curriculum, and developing meaningful international partnerships that enhance opportunities for learners and staff.

The awards were presented during the WFCP World Congress, which brings together leaders from colleges, polytechnics and technical universities, alongside educators, industry partners, policymakers and student representatives from around the world to share best practice, celebrate innovation and explore the future of technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Dawn Ward CBE DL, WFCP Board Chair, commented: “Our Awards of Excellence acknowledge the greatest talent in technical and vocational education from across the world. Through recognising outstanding institutions, initiatives and individuals, we celebrate innovation, share best practice and inspire others to drive excellence within their own organisations.”

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive at BSDC, said: “We are incredibly proud of the recognition BSDC has received at the WFCP World Congress. These awards highlight the exceptional work and dedication of our staff and students in areas critical to the future of education, including wellbeing, sustainability and global engagement. To have this work recognised on a global stage is a tremendous achievement for the College, and we will continue to create opportunities that help our learners and communities thrive.”

The latest success builds on Burton and South Derbyshire College’s growing reputation for excellence in technical and vocational education, both nationally and internationally. Through a commitment to innovation, inclusion and collaboration, the College continues to develop initiatives that support learner achievement, staff development and strong employer partnerships. BSDC’s work across wellbeing, sustainability and global engagement reflects its ambition to equip learners with the skills, knowledge and experiences needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Recognition through the WFCP Awards of Excellence reinforces the College’s position as a forward-thinking institution making a positive impact on communities locally and globally.