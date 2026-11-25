New strategic alliance connects employability and further education professionals to strengthen workforce skills and improve routes into work.

IEP and ETF to develop joint professional development, shared standards and dual accreditation to support frontline delivery.

Collaborative approach to developing a “skills-to-work” pipeline, has the potential to support young people who are NEET into employment.

The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) and the Education Training Foundation (ETF) are delighted to announce a new strategic alliance, bringing together two professional bodies with a shared commitment to strengthening workforce capability, championing professional excellence and improving outcomes for learners and people seeking employment.

The strategic alliance recognises the important connections between further education, skills and employability services, and the vital role that skilled, knowledgeable and supported professionals play in helping people develop, progress and achieve their ambitions.

Through a new Memorandum of Understanding, IEP and ETF have agreed to explore opportunities to work more closely together, drawing on their respective expertise, networks and professional communities to share knowledge, promote best practice and strengthen professional development across both sectors.

A shared commitment to professional excellence

As the professional body for the further education and skills sector, ETF champions professionalism through setting the standards, professional development, research and sector-wide improvement, supporting educators, trainers, leaders and organisations to deliver excellent education and training.

IEP is the professional membership institute for the global employability sector, supporting practitioners and organisations to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to deliver high-quality employment services and help people gain, progress in and sustain work.

The IEP x ETF strategic alliance will explore opportunities for joint projects, knowledge exchange and a shared policy and influencing agenda, to raise awareness of the contribution both sectors make to supporting individuals into learning, with skills development and into sustainable employment.

It will also explore opportunities to strengthen the value of professional membership, develop collaborative products and services, and identify areas where the organisations’ combined expertise and networks can make a positive difference.

Tackling the NEET crisis, together the Milburn Report

One area of collaboration will include supporting young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) through respective members and new interventions launching in 2027, which will also help to address frontline workforce challenges. Expanding college places and delivering the Youth Guarantee, as set out in the final Milburn Report From a Welfare State to a Working State, will ultimately stand or fall on the workforce delivering them. By uniting employability advisors and FE educators through co-invested CPD, shared professional standards, and dual accreditation, the two bodies can bridge the divide between classroom learning and labour-market entry – helping to create a seamless “skills-to-work” pipeline that aims to help young people, particularly those classified as NEET and/ or who face complex barriers, to receive sustained support into employment.

Scott Parkin FIEP, Group CEO of the Institute of Employability Professionals, said:

“Employability, further education and skills are closely connected, and the professionals working across these sectors share a common purpose: helping people develop their potential and build better futures.

At the IEP, we believe that professional excellence doesn’t happen by chance. It comes from investing in people, recognising their expertise and ensuring they have the knowledge, skills and support to be the best they can be.

Our partnership with ETF is an exciting opportunity to bring together two professional communities, share what works and explore how we can strengthen professional practice across our respective sectors. By working more closely together, we can help build greater recognition of the vital contribution these professionals make to individuals, employers and communities.”

Katerina Kolyva, Chief Executive, Education Training Foundation, the professional body for the further education (FE) and skills sector, said:

“ETF is delighted to announce this strategic alliance with the Institute of Employability Professionals. The connection between employability, skills and further education has never been more important, particularly as we work collectively to improve outcomes for young people and adults seeking opportunity, progression and sustainable employment.

Our partnership creates a valuable opportunity to share expertise, strengthen professional practice and amplify the impact of our respective members. Together, we can help build a stronger, more connected workforce by championing professional standards, investing in workforce development and sharing best practice across our professional communities.

Following the Milburn Report, we are particularly keen to explore how we can work together to support professionals to reduce the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). This alliance will deliver significant added value for educators and leaders across the further education and skills sector, strengthening the work they do to develop employability skills, support progression into work and learning, while also supporting our respective sectors to create new training and employment opportunities for young people – building rewarding careers as educators and employability professionals.”

The strategic alliance reflects a shared ambition to strengthen connections between the employability and FE and skills sectors, recognising that collaboration, professional development and the exchange of expertise can help both organisations deliver greater value to their members and the wider communities they serve.