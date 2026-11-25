Ffion Thomas is enjoying her second major chance of learning and is all set to begin training to become a store manager with Caffè Nero after completing a Higher Apprenticeship.

Currently working alongside her husband, Oscar, who is manager of the Caffè Nero and Coffee#1 store in Carmarthen, Ffion, 36, is looking forward to beginning her employer’s eight-month Manager in Training (MIT) course as she continues to progress her career.

She completed her Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in The Principles of Hospitality Management with Cambrian Training Company, Wales’ leading independent work-based learning provider to the hospitality sector. She learned so much to support her work role.

“I have learned a lot more about my job by doing the apprenticeship in the workplace,” said Ffion. “I knew what I was doing in work but the Higher Apprenticeship helped me to understand why I was doing certain things.

“For example, it helped me learn what a customer base is and, as a result, I have helped to attract more customers – we are three per cent up on last year.

“I honestly didn’t think I would finish my apprenticeship but my training officer, Aled Powell, was amazing. It has opened the door to my future career progression

“When I complete my MIT, I will look to take a store manager’s position if one becomes available.”

Ffion is making the most of her second chance of learning, having dropped out of an English Degree course at Newport University, with only her dissertation to write, due to a “change in circumstances” when she was younger.

She has no hesitation in recommending an apprenticeship to others seeking to grow their career: “It’s quite a fluid way to learn, in that you can find most of the evidence you need organically in the workplace,” she explained.

“You are not on your own, because Cambrian Training Company are so supportive and you get ample time to complete your apprenticeship.”

Training officer, Aled Powell form Cambrian Training Company, said:

“Ffion’s achievement demonstrates how apprenticeships can build confidence, develop new skills and open doors to career progression.

“She has shown great commitment throughout her learning journey and we are delighted to support her as she takes the next step towards becoming a store manager with Caffè Nero.”

Ffion attended Cambrian Training Company’s autumn graduation ceremony at the Royal Welsh Showground where she was one of more than 100 apprentices to graduate.