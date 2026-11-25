Conor Hughes receives national recognition for founding high-growth online tutoring business Sherpa Tutors

Conor Hughes, co-founder of Ed Tech Sherpa Tutors, was awarded Bronze in the Breakthrough Founder of the Year category at last week’s highly competitive 2026 National Young Business Leader Awards, with the awards ceremony held in Milton Keynes.

Conor, who attended John Hampden Grammar School in High Wycombe, went on to study Robotics, Mechatronics and Control Engineering at Loughborough University. He met local businessman Andy Richards in Marlow during a summer internship while at university, and together, they went on to build Sherpa Tutors, launching the online tutoring platform in March 2020.

Through an unwavering focus on high-quality online tutoring, Sherpa Tutors has now delivered over 500,000 online lessons, supported more than 40,000 students and is comfortably profitable. It also has developed a tool kit of AI enabled GCSE revision aids, featuring flash cards, past papers, a smart revision planner and mark schemes for each examination board.

Conor, now 27 years old, has been the driving force behind Sherpa’s marketing, growth and technical development, drawing on his engineering and programming expertise to continually improve the platform and the experience for students, parents and tutors.

At the heart of Sherpa’s success is a strong commitment to high-quality tutoring, with 43% of its tutors being qualified teachers, 16% qualified examiners and 59% having experience teaching students with special educational needs. In June this year, Sherpa launched a dedicated Special Educational Needs (SEN) division to ensure the needs of all young people are supported.

While Sherpa has integrated AI into operational elements of its platform to improve efficiency and service levels, its core offering remains tutor focused and purposefully human. The business operates from offices in Marlow, where aside from Conor, the team comprises highly knowledgeable local parents, who have a very real understanding of the challenges pupils and parents can face, particularly around exam time.

The award judges praised Conor’s analytical and innovative approach, leadership and commercial achievements, recognising how Sherpa has embraced technology whilst keeping real tutors and people at the heart of its offering.

Conor comments,

“I’m absolutely thrilled to receive this award. We’ve worked incredibly hard to build Sherpa into what it is today, and it’s lovely to have that recognised. None of it would have been possible without our brilliant team and network of tutors, who are so important to the success of the business.”

He continues,

“Our focus has always been on providing exceptional tutoring and helping young people of all abilities build confidence and achieve their potential. The company continues to grow, and we’re also loving working with some local grassroots sports clubs to encourage young people to stay engaged and build confidence beyond the classroom.”

Conor continues to lead Sherpa’s growth and development, with smart educational tools and new features to be announced soon.