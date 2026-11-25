The Career Development Institute (CDI), the UK-wide professional body for the career development sector, has welcomed the ambition and system-wide solutions proposed by the Milburn review into young people and work, but warns that career guidance risks being sidelined in the new system. It is urging current and future governments to commit to the review for the long term, and to involve career development experts in the detail still to be decided.

Commenting on the Milburn review, David Morgan, chief executive of the CDI, said:

“The NEET issue is longstanding and will take time and sustained effort to address. It’s to be applauded that Milburn and the review team didn’t focus simply on quick wins that would have had marginal impact. Instead, they have sought to understand the fundamental drivers of the issue and how the whole system needs to change to address them. While there will be elements that different political and organisational groups like or dislike, we can’t fault the scale and direction.

“It’s good to see that the review hasn’t focused narrowly on skills and education, but on how the wider labour market works for young people, how health and social care restricts rather than enables their participation, and how the welfare system doesn’t recognise that young people’s needs differ from those of older adults.”

The wider context

“The proposals make education less knowledge-focused, more balanced with aptitude, with more time to learn about occupations and the world of work. Success would be measured not just by qualifications but by young people’s transitions into further learning and work. This is very welcome. As the report says, ‘Knowledge matters, but so does the ability to apply it, communicate, work with others, solve problems and continue learning.’

“We also welcome government working with employers to create more entry-level opportunities, from work experience to first jobs. The increased requirements for work experience in schools depend on these opportunities being available, and more first-job vacancies give young people more options.

“A welfare system designed to support young people and encourage them to participate is also welcome, though any reductions in support need to come after the support to participate has bedded in. Otherwise, those most disadvantaged may be left most at risk. Linked to the new Youth Opportunity Service (YOS), this could be a powerful combined support system.

“The YOS brings together a range of support services, including careers, which may sound familiar to those working in careers in England before the early 2010s. While the intent is good, the lessons from the good and bad of the Connexions service need to be learned. A YOS that provides consistent, foundational support for schools and colleges – driving employer engagement, creating and sharing local labour market information, and offering supplementary careers support for disadvantaged young people – would add huge value and could take some pressure off careers staff in schools.”

Careers guidance must not be sidelined

“The report is heavily focused on young people having experiences of work, from employer encounters in school through to work experience, placements and entry-level roles, starting from primary school age. But there is virtually no acknowledgement of the value of careers advice beyond understanding and choosing options for transition. It doesn’t recognise the value of careers advice in helping young people understand themselves, the barriers they face and why different options may be more or less suitable. There is surprisingly little on the need for the individual to understand themselves, given how much of the report focuses on the need for the system to recognise the needs of individuals.

“The report highlights the importance of careers support being consistent and targeted at those who need it most, but says nothing on how that will be achieved. Our main concerns are that the current system does not allow government to ensure schools provide a set level of support with committed resources, that careers professionals in schools are already struggling to deliver existing requirements because they are under-resourced, and that low salaries make it hard to attract and retain qualified careers staff.

“The creation of the YOS offers both opportunities and risks. There are already concerns that careers could be overwhelmed by the much larger employability role of the new Jobs and Careers Service. If careers is subsumed into an even larger YOS, its design, funding and accountability must ensure career guidance is maintained and strengthened. There is a risk that other services will be seen as addressing young people’s wider barriers, with careers relegated to an afterthought at the end of the process, rather than an integrated part of the earlier work. By understanding themselves and the options available, careers advisers can help young people understand and overcome barriers, build confidence and see the potential if they participate.

“The new YOS named advisers are welcome, but their role must be clear and they must be properly trained to link young people to the services they need. They cannot do the job of a qualified careers adviser, and must understand when and how to refer young people to one.

“Devolved implementation also brings benefits and risks. Having local services that understand local needs and have the flexibility to meet them is creditable. But it risks a different kind of fragmentation, with services dependent on regional political views and variable competence in delivery. A national framework and standards, with regional plans and local delivery within that, is needed to minimise this.”

A long-term commitment

“It’s extremely welcome that the report recognises there is no single solution, and that addressing the NEET crisis needs a long-term, sustained approach. But while the report sets out an ambition and a direction, so much depends on the detail and the actions of successive governments.

“There have already been positive steps, such as the creation of the Jobs and Careers Service, though we are yet to see how that will work. This government needs to set out a clear implementation plan that shows its commitment to the recommendations. As key aspects are implemented, government needs to consult with the experts on the detail – including the career development profession, so that its broader and deeper benefits aren’t lost in a focus on work experience and occupational understanding. Achieving the report’s long-term goals will also need cross-party commitment.

“The report highlights a real opportunity: schools that nurture, educate and prepare young people for their lives and careers; a labour market where they can gain their first experiences of work; genuine careers and employment support as they move between education and work; preventative health approaches; and a welfare system that encourages and rewards participation while ensuring those who cannot participate are not left struggling.

“All this is to be applauded, but so much depends on the government’s response and on career development experts being involved in the detailed decisions needed throughout design and implementation.”